Certain Thursday evenings in Waterville will be frighteningly more interesting thanks to a series of tours hosted by the Waterville Historical Society. On certain Thursdays, from June through October, the group will be hosting an hour and a half program that begins with storytelling at the Robbins House, built in 1838, followed by a 45-minute trolly tour featuring various haunted sites throughout the historic canal town. Five rounds of tours will be held on 6/16, 7/21, 8/18, 9/15, and 10/6. Tickets are $30 per person. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit www.watervillehistory.org.

WATERVILLE, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO