The NYPD is searching for a suspect who allegedly randomly slashed a woman on the subway in Manhattan. According to police, just before 5 a.m. on Friday morning, the victim, a 19-year-old woman, was walking down the stairs at the Delancey Street/Essex Street station when the suspect approached her from behind and, unprovoked, placed her in a chokehold and slashed her multiple times in the neck and back.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO