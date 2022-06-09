ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Quincy Allen displays rejuvenated hops

By Jack Carlough
 4 days ago

Besides a handful of summer practices last year, the Buffs were unfortunate to lose Quincy Allen for the entirety of his freshman season. The former four-star recruit from Washington D.C. suffered a hip injury soon before the season began.

But things are quickly looking better for Allen , including his hops.

On Wednesday, the Colorado men’s basketball Twitter account posted a video of Allen during a recent practice receiving a bounce pass from Julian Hammond III and emphatically slamming it home. With the Buffs returning just 39% of last season’s scoring production , it was great to see Allen back and looking like an instant contributor.

Allen had even told BuffZone’s Pat Rooney in April that after much work in the weight room while being injured, he is jumping higher than when he first arrived in Boulder.

This practice highlight would agree:

Every 2023 in-state prospect the CU Buffs have offered so far

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC showing interest in four-star 2023 center

UNC showing interest in four-star 2023 center

With two commitments in the 2023 class, Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball staff are off to a great start for that recruiting cycle. The commitments of five-star recruits G.G. Jackson and Simeon Wilcher are setting a foundation for the class as UNC has their eyes on a few other prospects in 2023. And now they have added a new name to their recruiting board. Four-star center Jazz Gardner is the latest prospect to draw interest from the Tar Heels according to a report. The Hacienda Heights, California native is hearing from UNC in his recruitment according to Andrew Slater of Pro...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Duck commit Dior Johnson headed to Pittsburgh

Former Duck commit Dior Johnson headed to Pittsburgh

When Will Richardson decided to come back to Oregon for his fifth year of eligibility, five-star recruit Dior Johnson had to switch gears a bit. Johnson is one of the top point guards in the country and with a stacked Duck roster, he decided to de-commit and instead take his talents to Pittsburgh. With the Ducks, Johnson would have surely seen plenty of time on the floor as Richardson's back-up, but it's understandable that he wants to start from the get-go as the No. 7 rated point guard in the country. Unfortunately with Johnson's departure, the Ducks' most recent recruiting rating took a hit. The Class of 2022 was once heralded as the No. 16 best in the country to No. 35. Oregon will still bring in five-star center Ke'lel Ware as well as transfers Keeshawn Barthelemy (Colorado) and Jermaine Couisnard (South Carolina) to round out the roster. 4⭐️ guard Dior Johnson has committed to Pittsburgh #H2P | #UncommonCourage pic.twitter.com/W7kbeiRtnN — Tobias Bass (@tobias_bass) June 13, 2022
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hubert Davis makes surprise trip to see current UNC commits

Hubert Davis makes surprise trip to see current UNC commits

While UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis is in the middle of a key offseason, he continues to show support for future Tar Heels all around the country. In this case, he even went outside of the country to visit two key future North Carolina prospects. Team USA Basketball is in the middle of the FIBA Americas Championship down in Tijuana and are fresh off of a semi-final win on Saturday. But, earlier this week, Davis made a visit to watch and support incoming UNC freshman Seth Trimble and 2023 UNC commit GG Jackson, both on the USA roster. Even though both players...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A Wisconsin target sets commitment date, down to just two schools

A Wisconsin target sets commitment date, down to just two schools

Wisconsin is still in the hunt for 2023 three-star defensive lineman Ashton Sanders. The Los Angeles, Ca. native is set to decide between the Badgers and Cal later this week. Earlier this afternoon, Sanders took to Twitter to announce he would be making his commitment on Sunday, June 19. Sanders took an official visit to Wisconsin on June 3, while visiting Cal this past weekend. The Badger target didn't leave Madison without jumping around first:
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UNC basketball standout is reportedly on trade block

Former UNC basketball standout is reportedly on trade block

It appears as if former UNC basketball standout Danny Green is going to have a new home next season in the NBA. After spending another season in Philadelphia, the 76ers are reportedly shopping the forward ahead of the 2022 NBA draft later this month. The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor released his annual draft guide focusing on this year and he had an interesting nugget regarding the 76ers. He has Philadelphia drafting Blake Wesley out of Notre Dame at No. 23 overall but in there noted that Green is a player that is being brought up in trade talks including the No. 23 overall...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bills sign former Panthers OL

Bills sign former Panthers OL

Bills sign former Panthers OL

The Carolina Panthers-to-Buffalo Bills pipeline is unofficially on its sixth year and alas—it's still going strong!. As first reported by CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones on Monday, Buffalo has signed former Carolina offensive lineman Greg Van Roten to a one-year deal. He, along with what probably feels like an army of former Panthers, now joins the organization's old defensive coordinator of six seasons in Sean McDermott up north.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Social media reacts to Sabrina Ionescu’s WNBA history-making triple double

Social media reacts to Sabrina Ionescu's WNBA history-making triple double

The legend of Sabrina Ionescu is starting to grow in the WNBA ranks. On Sunday afternoon, the Oregon Ducks legend made history by becoming the youngest player in WNBA history to record multiple triple-doubles, and doing so in the shortest amount of time, with the feat accomplished before the third quarter of the New York Liberty's game against the Chicago Sky came to an end. Ionescu finished with 27 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists on 9-for-16 shooting, 3-for-6 from 3FG, and 6-for-6 from the free-throw line. This performance comes on the heels of another classic from Ionescu last week where she dropped 26 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists on a historic 10-for-11 shooting. She is the only player in WNBA history to record 25 or more points, eight or more assists, and eight or more rebounds in a game while shooting 90% or better from the field. And again, she reached those numbers during the third quarter. On Sunday afternoon, the sporting world once again celebrated Ionescu on social media, marveling at her performance. Here are some of the best things we saw on Twitter: WNBA History...https://twitter.com/WNBA/status/1536082017640665088...in Record Timehttps://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1536078713036627968The Age Differencehttps://twitter.com/drksportsnews/status/1536075479538622465The Crowd Reactionhttps://twitter.com/MylesEhrlich/status/1536067906177490944Elite Companyhttps://twitter.com/espnW/status/1536077314936668162Coach Graves Approveshttps://twitter.com/GoDucksKG/status/1536067985735131136Behind the Numbershttps://twitter.com/presidual/status/1536079138997489665Built Differenthttps://twitter.com/MillyBeamen/status/1536073705733881857A New GOAT?https://twitter.com/MillyBeamen/status/153607126673771724811
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

