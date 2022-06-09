WATCH: Quincy Allen displays rejuvenated hops

Besides a handful of summer practices last year, the Buffs were unfortunate to lose Quincy Allen for the entirety of his freshman season. The former four-star recruit from Washington D.C. suffered a hip injury soon before the season began.

But things are quickly looking better for Allen , including his hops.

On Wednesday, the Colorado men’s basketball Twitter account posted a video of Allen during a recent practice receiving a bounce pass from Julian Hammond III and emphatically slamming it home. With the Buffs returning just 39% of last season’s scoring production , it was great to see Allen back and looking like an instant contributor.

Allen had even told BuffZone’s Pat Rooney in April that after much work in the weight room while being injured, he is jumping higher than when he first arrived in Boulder.

This practice highlight would agree:

