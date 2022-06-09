ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest City, IA

PHOTOS: Travis Tritt Visits Grand Teton, Yellowstone National Parks With His Family

By Blake Ells
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Travis Tritt took some time off from the road recently to see some sights. The country music icon and his family visited a couple of national parks before he heads back out for most of the remainder of 2022. Tritt and his crew took in the sights at Grand...

outsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
K92.3

Kip Moore Has Full Circle Career Moment In Iowa

They say never meet your heroes, but Kip Moore is proving that might not always be the case. Country Thunder Iowa has been a relative who's who of country music superstars this year. The 2022 Forest City festival is celebrating its second official festival with superstars like Lee Brice, Lainey Wilson, and Kip Moore.
IOWA STATE
who13.com

Hangin’ tough with News Kids on the Block

98.3 The Vibe program director Chad Taylor shares backstage photos from the New Kids on the Block’s Mixtape Tour show in Des Moines. For more information about The Vibe 98.3, visit their website here.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockford, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
State
Illinois State
City
Forest City, IA
Local
Iowa Entertainment
City
Tama, IA
Rockford, IL
Lifestyle
State
Iowa State
City
Forest City, IL
Rockford, IL
Entertainment
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Forest City, IA
Entertainment
City
Rockford, IL
Radio Iowa

Urbandale teacher crowned Miss Iowa

A middle school teacher from Urbandale was crowned the new Miss Iowa over the weekend to conclude the three-day scholarship competition in Davenport. Twenty-four-year-old Bailey Hodson says when they called her name as the winner, she went completely numb and had no idea what to do, even though they’d practiced everything with each contestant during rehearsals.
URBANDALE, IA
kniakrls.com

Leach Ends Reign as Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen

A 2022 Pella High School graduate has wrapped up her year-long reign as Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen. Maggie Leach has served the Miss America organization as Iowa’s representative after she first crowned last summer. Leach was involved in several activities at Pella High School, including speech and drama, show choir, cheerleading, and golf, and as a middle school student, brought her non-profit Operation Share the Load to the community, donating laundry supplies and holding fundraising drives for quarters to give to those in need. Maggie will attend the University of Alabama this fall with a focus on broadcast journalism and will also compete on the school’s speech forensics team. Hear more from Leach about the past year as Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
PELLA, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodney Atkins
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Jason Aldean
Person
Travis Tritt
Person
Clint Black
Person
Lee Brice
Person
Elvis
Person
Kip Moore
Person
Aaron Lewis
Person
Chris Janson
theperrynews.com

Cattle herd runs at large north of Perry Saturday evening

A herd of cattle was seen running at large in Boone County Saturday evening, kicking up its heels and living its best life while its minder tried to corral it. The herd, numbering upwards of 100, was first seen traveling eastbound just east of C Avenue on 335th Street, a b-level granular-surface roadway west of Iowa Highway 144 north of Perry.
PERRY, IA
KFVS12

Miss Illinois 2022 winner announced

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Miss Illinois 2022 competition crowned a winner last night. Monica Nia Jones, 25, from Chicago has been named Miss Illinois 2022. Jones won the title Saturday evening, June 11, at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center following five days of interviews, performances and rehearsals. She...
MARION, IL
KCCI.com

'Never forgotten': Iowa project helps families who’ve lost a child

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — About 3,400 babies die unexpectedly each year, but an Iowa family who lost one of their own is on a mission to help those grieving families. KCRG reports Angelo and Karissa Taylor experienced the worst pain a parent could have when their son Karim died at just 7 months old in 2016.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Teton#Meskwaki Casino
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Restaurants in All of Iowa

The US dubs Iowa State “America’s heartland” because it is home to dozens of restaurants in the real Midwest. Tourists and locals have the opportunity to devour the tastiest meals in Iowa’s biggest cities like Iowa City, Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, and Davenport. Iowa City, in particular, is regarded as UNESCO’s world’s first city of literature. So, you have plenty of reasons to learn about the state’s history while enjoying local and culture-specific cuisines. Below are the 20 best restaurants in the state.
IOWA STATE
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Strawberry Days Weekend in Strawberry Point

Strawberry Days is this weekend – with a full slate of activities in Strawberry Point. Nikki Maker is in charge of the Strawberry Days Truck & Tractor Pull, which gets underway at 11 am Sunday at Campbell Park. Maker says they’ve got covered bleachers this year and they’ll have...
STRAWBERRY POINT, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

474K+
Followers
51K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy