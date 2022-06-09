ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Atkinson, WI

Claudia A. Olson

By editor
fortatkinsononline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClaudia A. Olson, 72, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022. She was born on April 26, 1950 in Indiana, daughter of the late Elmer and Delores Carter-Palm. Claudia married Michael Olson in 1970. He preceded her...

fortatkinsononline.com

fortatkinsononline.com

Donald Walter ‘Creepy’ Samuels

Donald Walter “Creepy” Samuels, 41, of Fort Atkinson passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Don was born on June 26, 1980 in Chicago, Illinios to Donald Walter Zunker Jr. and Alicia Samuels along with four siblings. He grew up in Chicago and attended Dvorak grammar school before moving to Fort Atkinson with his father. Don attended Fort Atkinson high school and received his diploma. While attending high school, Don met his friends, The Frowns, and have been friends ever since. In 2004, Don met the love of his life, Victoria Ruiz, and they spent 18 years together. Don was proud of his employment at Sierra Concepts as a foreman supervisor for six years.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

William L. ‘Bill’ Sleaver

William L. “Bill” Sleaver, 87, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. Bill was born on March 9, 1935 in Janesville, son of the late George and Maybelle (Shultis) Sleaver. He graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1953. In 1955 he joined the United States Air Force and married the love of his life, Carolyn Missfeldt on April 17, 1955.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Crowd of 400 welcomes drag queen to Fort market stage

A rainbow formed over the Fort Atkinson Farmers Market late Saturday morning when Victorya Atwood took the stage. With whoops, hollers and applause, an estimated 400 people of all ages welcomed the drag queen to the community, enjoying her lip syncing, struts and high kicks to music, in between several costume changes.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Wisconsin Examiner: Complaints mount over conduct of Whitewater PD

Editor’s Note: The following story has been reproduced with permission from the Wisconsin Examiner. The original story, including body camera footage and a document produced by the Whitewater Police Department enumerating citizen complaints and their disposition, as well as other content produced by the online news agency, is found here: https://wisconsinexaminer.com.
WHITEWATER, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Tourism Department, Whitewater tourism council report economic growth in Walworth, Jefferson counties

The Wisconsin Department of Tourism released on Wednesday its 2021 economic impact data, reporting that Wisconsin tourism generated $20.9 billion in total economic impact, with Walworth County contributing $790 million and Jefferson County contributing $179 million in total economic impact. According to a news release produced by the Discover Whitewater...
WHITEWATER, WI

