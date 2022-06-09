Claudia A. Olson

Donald Walter “Creepy” Samuels, 41, of Fort Atkinson passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Don was born on June 26, 1980 in Chicago, Illinios to Donald Walter Zunker Jr. and Alicia Samuels along with four siblings. He grew up in Chicago and attended Dvorak grammar school before moving to Fort Atkinson with his father. Don attended Fort Atkinson high school and received his diploma. While attending high school, Don met his friends, The Frowns, and have been friends ever since. In 2004, Don met the love of his life, Victoria Ruiz, and they spent 18 years together. Don was proud of his employment at Sierra Concepts as a foreman supervisor for six years.

