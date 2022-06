The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the area of N. Fillmore Avenue and Fletcher Road in Sterling. Deputies responded to the area shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday where they found a woman injured, the sheriff's office said in a news release. She was taken to a local hospital where she is being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries. Two additional victims later returned to the scene and are both being treated for minor injuries, the sheriff's office said.

STERLING, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO