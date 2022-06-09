ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

Richland One students earn $73.8 million in scholarships

By Contributed by Angela Crosland
Columbia Star
 4 days ago

Richland One’s Class of 2022 graduates earned $73.8 million in scholarship money, exceeding last year’s total by $11 million....

www.thecolumbiastar.com

abccolumbia.com

Supt. of Education announces $38 going to Clarendon County Schools to upgrade school facilities

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced that Clarendon County Schools will receive $38 million in state funding to renovate and replace existing school facilities with new, safe facilities. Additionally, Spearman says the county will receive $3,125,000 to help consolidate the two current districts into one.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
myclintonnews.com

A Miss South Carolina Message

GREENWOOD -- Anna Joy Hulsey will be bringing a bit of disco and funk to the 2022 Miss South Carolina Pageant with her clogging routine to the music, “Boogie Shoes,” by KC and the Sunshine Band. The 85th annual pageant will be held at Township Auditorium in Columbia...
GREENWOOD, SC
Richland County, SC
Education
County
Richland County, SC
State
South Carolina State
Newberry Observer

Lemonade Day comes to Newberry

NEWBERRY — Numerous children took to the streets on Friday to sell lemonade, part of Lemonade Day through Ventrue South. Lemonade Day is a free, fun, experiential learning program that teaches youth how to start, own and operate their own business – a lemonade stand, according to venturecarolina.org/lemonadeday.
NEWBERRY, SC
heraldadvocate.com

Barbara Ford-Dukes is MCSD 2022-2023 SSPOY

Barbara Ford-Dukes was named the 2022-2023 Support Staff Person of the Year for Marlboro County School District. Ford-Dukes has served Marlboro County School District for 27 years. She serves currently as a nurse at Bennettsville Primary School but has also served in that capacity at several other schools in the district.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Tommy Woods Jr. goes down in history as the last ever C.E. Murray High graduate

Tommy Woods, Jr. went down in history on June 4, as the last ever graduate of C.E. Murray High. With the school transitioning to an elementary/middle school and the high school students merging with Kingstree, the June 4, graduation ceremony was the last one for high schoolers at the school. Woods was the last of 52 students to walk across the stage.
KINGSTREE, SC
WLTX.com

South Carolinians join March for Our Lives movement in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A call to end gun violence was heard nationwide on June 11 through the March for Our Lives movement, including in Columbia, South Carolina. Protestors in the Capital City urged lawmakers to pass new gun laws. The rally began at the State House, and as hundreds...
COLUMBIA, SC
NewsBreak
Education
live5news.com

$200K lottery ticket sold in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Check your tickets. South Carolina lottery officials say a lottery ticket worth $200,000 was sold in Summerville Friday. The winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was purchased at the Scotchman on Highway 78 east in Summerville. Lottery officials say the ticket matched all five numbers drawn during...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Juneteenth Block Party in Blythewood

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina’s 6th Annual Juneteenth Freedom Fest kicks off Friday, June 10 at Segra Park with over a week of events lined up. Saturday, June 11 the organization will host a Juneteenth Block Party in Blythewood starting at 11 a.m. The event will feature celebrities...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
communitytimessc.com

I.S. Leevy Johnson's Portrait To Be Displayed At School Of Law

A portrait of I.S. Leevy Johnson, ’68 law, was unveiled Monday at the School of Law in recognition of the trailblazing alumnus’ legal, business and political achievements. A Gamecock great: Johnson, a founding partner with the Johnson, Toal & Battiste law firm, is the first African American to complete the entire law curriculum at the University of South Carolina. He was one of the first Black men elected to the South Carolina General Assembly since Reconstruction, serving from 1970 to 1980, and became the first Black president of the South Carolina Bar Association in 1985. His numerous accolades include the Order of the Palmetto, the state’s highest civilian award. He also serves as owner and director of Leevy’s Funeral Home in Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

On the Road: What’s hidden in Horatio?

Horatio, SC (WOLO) — In Sumter County sits a small community of less than 100 people. It’s also home to South Carolina’s oldest general store. ABC Columbia’s Alex Tejada takes us on the road to Horatio.
HORATIO, SC
iheart.com

Columbia Police Department Kicking Off "Fan The Heat" Program

(Columbia, SC)- The Columbia Police Department is starting its "Fan the Heat" program. The department is collecting fans, air conditions, and monetary donations to help those in need this summer. Items can be donated at the main police headquarters, metro region, north region, southeast region, or west region police departments.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

West Columbia has fans for residents ahead of major heatwave

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Older West Columbia residents and other specific groups have an opportunity to receive fans from the city's police department to help them cope with upcoming triple-digit temperatures. The West Columbia Police Department is back yet again this year to help those in the community who...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC

