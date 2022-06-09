ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, MO

UnitedHealthcare promotes Sargent

The Telegraph
 4 days ago
ST. CHARLES — UnitedHealthcare has promoted Gloria Sargent as chief executive officer of UnitedHealthcare’s commercial operations in Missouri and central/southern...

The Telegraph

New postmasters announced in region

CHICAGO — Postmaster General Louis DeJoy recently visited Chicago to meet with local Postal Service leadership to discuss the ongoing implementation of the Postal Service’s bold and innovative 10-year plan, Delivering for America.
CHICAGO, IL
The Telegraph

Clanton selected by Birth to Five

SPRINGFIELD — Birth to Five Illinois has named Keppen Clanton as a regional council manager for Calhoun, Greene, Jersey and Macoupin counties. The new statewide regional and community system advocates for programs serving children from birth through age 5 by embracing principles of community ownership, racial equity, and parent voice.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

New district brings GOP incumbents to a primary

Two incumbents are competing for the Republican nomination for a new 15th Congressional District seat with Rodney Davis touting his legislative experience and Mary Miller pointing to her endorsement by former President Donald Trump. The winner of the June 28 primary election will face Democrat Paul J. Lange of Quincy, who is running unopposed for his party's nomination.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

St. Louis resident charged with identity theft

A St. Louis resident was charged with three felonies by Madison County on Wednesday. Kennetta E. Darby, 63, was charged with identity theft, a Class 1 felony, offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony, and forgery, a Class 3 felony. The case was presented by the East Alton Police Department.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Work planned on I-270

GRANITE CITY — The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced upcoming lane closures on Interstate 270 over the Chain of Rocks Canal. Traffic will be reduced to one lane westbound 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 13-14, and one lane eastbound 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 15-16.
GRANITE CITY, IL
The Telegraph

