The Weston Column: The day JFK came to town

By Jessica Weston
 5 days ago

Once you have lived in Ridgecrest long enough, you will realize that our community has its own legends and its own lore. Perhaps the most impressive true story is about the day President John F. Kennedy came to town. The date was June 7, 1963 -- 59 years to...

Sallyann Elizabeth Partin April 4, 1944 – April 4, 2022

On April 4, 2022, Sallyann Elizabeth Partin went to be with our Lord in Carson City, Nevada with her daughter by her side. Born Sallyann Elizabeth Shuler in Oceanside, Ca on April 4, 1944, she was the only child of Herbert and Marjorie Shuler. She later moved to Ridgecrest, CA...
Luther Lloyd Thomas JR

Celebrating the passing of Luther Lloyd Thomas JR who joins his wife Agnes Louise Thomas in eternity. Luke was a kindhearted man who loved animals, his kids, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved to play golf and surely is giving the angels a run for their money up in heaven. Luke loved decorating his landscapes with antiques and knickknacks he came across while hiking through the desert or he could find at church stores. Golf was definitely his passion and spending time with his friends and family, while pushing the sport to anyone who had an interest in it. He retired as a civilian contractor for the Navy after working on many different advisory projects as a logistician. Luke worked on the U.S. advisory board to Vietnam during the Vietnam War, on the 1911 pistol upgrade program for the armed services in New York, the Sparrow Missile Project and on the AIM 9 Sidewinder missile project out of China Lake Naval Weapons Station in California as well as the U.S. Nuclear Missile silo logistics program. He was very loving, precise in his everyday affairs, intelligent and a soft-spoken man that absolutely loved all that were around him. His sense of humor still brings smiles to those that reflect back on times spent with him. Luther Llyod Thomas JR is survived by his daughter Cyndi Maytan, his son William Thomas, his five grandchildren and his eleven great grandchildren. Luther Llyod Thomas JR will be forever loved, greatly missed, yet his tee time was called to play better fairways and greens by our Lord and Savior.
Traffic Advisory for the Week of 6/13/2022 – 6/17/2022

EASTERN KERN, INYO, and MONO COUNTIES - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the following project work and traffic impacts from these projects for the week of June 13 – June 17, 2022. Eastern Kern County. · Rosamond-Mojave Rehabilitation Project – On State Route 14 between the towns...
City council to approve budget during meeting

The regularly scheduled city council meeting to be held Wednesday, May 18 at City Hall at 6 p.m. will include a proposed action to adopt a resolution of the Ridgecrest City Council and the successor Redevelopment Agency adopting the annual budget for fiscal year 2022-23. Other agenda items:. A resolution...
Thomas Jess Luden Obituary, August 13, 1950 -March 11, 2022

Thomas "Tommy" Jess Luden left this world on March 11, 2022 but shared his kindness and sweetness with all those that were fortunate enough to get to know "The Mayor". Tommy was born in San Pedro CA to Robert (Bob) and Ursula Luden (nee Towell). He eventually moved to Ridgecrest with his mother when she retired. They lived in Ridgecrest many years where Tommy was active in DART and would attend church with his mother. Eventually, he and his mother moved to Orange County where they could be close to his sister Nancy, her husband, his devoted brother-in-law John Walters, and their two daughters, his nieces, Kimberly, and Grace. After his mother passed away, he then settled in with Nancy’s family in Laguna Hills for the remainder of his life.
