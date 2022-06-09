The Weston Column: The day JFK came to town

Celebrating the passing of Luther Lloyd Thomas JR who joins his wife Agnes Louise Thomas in eternity. Luke was a kindhearted man who loved animals, his kids, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved to play golf and surely is giving the angels a run for their money up in heaven. Luke loved decorating his landscapes with antiques and knickknacks he came across while hiking through the desert or he could find at church stores. Golf was definitely his passion and spending time with his friends and family, while pushing the sport to anyone who had an interest in it. He retired as a civilian contractor for the Navy after working on many different advisory projects as a logistician. Luke worked on the U.S. advisory board to Vietnam during the Vietnam War, on the 1911 pistol upgrade program for the armed services in New York, the Sparrow Missile Project and on the AIM 9 Sidewinder missile project out of China Lake Naval Weapons Station in California as well as the U.S. Nuclear Missile silo logistics program. He was very loving, precise in his everyday affairs, intelligent and a soft-spoken man that absolutely loved all that were around him. His sense of humor still brings smiles to those that reflect back on times spent with him. Luther Llyod Thomas JR is survived by his daughter Cyndi Maytan, his son William Thomas, his five grandchildren and his eleven great grandchildren. Luther Llyod Thomas JR will be forever loved, greatly missed, yet his tee time was called to play better fairways and greens by our Lord and Savior.

RIDGECREST, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO