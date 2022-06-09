ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Fans slam 'criminal' omission of Tottenham star Son Heung-min in PFA Team of the Year despite him winning the Golden Boot... as others lament Man City midfielder Rodri also not being selected in the Premier League XI

By Liam Morgan For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Football fans have slammed the 'criminal' omission of Tottenham star Son Heung-min from the PFA Team of the Year.

Son was not selected in the team, announced at a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday, despite finishing as the Premier League's joint-top goalscorer with Mohamed Salah.

The South Korean and Salah both ended on 23 goals but there was no room for Son in the front three of the divisional XI, voted for by players.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04oEut_0g5swx8k00
Son Heung-min's omission from the PFA Team of the Year caused a stir on social media

Son was overlooked in favour of Salah, Sadio Mane and Cristiano Ronaldo - a controversial inclusion given Manchester United's dismal campaign.

'No Son in this team is criminal,' one fan said on social media, with a second blasting Son not making the side as a 'disgrace'.

Another added: 'Ronaldo and Mane over Son?', while one fan simply asked: 'Where's Son?'

'Son won the golden boot with no penalties ffs,' another Twitter user said.

Son has also been described as 'one of the most underrated players' in the Premier League following his failure to make the Team of the Year.

Others lamented Manchester City midfielder Rodri not being selected, with Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara included instead.

'How the hell has Rodri not got in,' one Twitter user asked, while another believed Thiago was 'nowhere near' the standard of the City midfielder last term.

'Did Liverpool win the league?' asked one sarcastic social media account.

City were crowned champions on the final day as they pipped Liverpool to the title by a point. The PFA voting closed long before the season ended.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Kozq_0g5swx8k00
City midfielder Rodri (right) also failed to make the PFA Team of the Year for 2021-22
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g8OEQ_0g5swx8k00
Divisional XI was chosen after vote among players, which closed before the end of the season

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Vitaliy Mykolenko admits Russia's invasion of Ukraine made him realise his own problems are 'small'... as the Everton defender reveals 'it is not always possible' to keep in touch with his friends and relatives in the war-torn country

Vitaliy Mykolenko has admitted war in Ukraine has made him realise the problems he thought he had were unimportant. The Everton defender is currently on international duty and is in line to face the Republic of Ireland in the Polish city of Lodz on Wednesday evening, his country's fourth fixture in 11 days.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Robert Lewandowski 'rejects PSG and signs £9m, £175,000-a-week contract with Barcelona but must wait for the club to offload players from their wage bill before he can sign, with key meeting set for this Thursday'

Robert Lewandowski has rejected Paris Saint-Germain and agreed a deal with Barcelona, according to reports in Spain. The superstar striker announced his desire to leave Bayern Munich this summer, with the Spanish giants leading the race to sign him. And Mundo Deportivo report the Pole has signed a three-year contract...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Australia's shootout 'hero' Andrew Redmayne is hailed by Mark Bosnich, as manager Graham Arnold is praised for his 'courage' and 'cojones' after subbing keeper on in extra-time of World Cup play-off win over Peru

Substitute goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne was the hero as Australia secured their place at the World Cup by prevailing past Peru. The intercontinental play-off, which took place in Qatar, was goalless after extra-time, with Redmayne saving the decisive spot-kick from Peru's Alex Valera as Australia won 5-4 on penalties. Before each...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Mohamed Salah
Daily Mail

Manchester United and Tottenham handed Christian Eriksen transfer boost as the Danish playmaker 'rejects Brentford contract extension in hope of joining new 'Premier League club'

Christian Eriksen has reportedly rejected a new contract extension at Brentford and handed Manchester United and Spurs a transfer boost ahead of next season. The Danish international suffered a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 last June but kickstarted his remarkable return to football with Brentford in January, notching a goal and four assists in 11 appearances to help keep the club in the top flight.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

RIATH AL-SAMARRAI: Charl Schwartzel admitted he has never looked at where his prize money is from, but maybe should start after 'earning' £4m in a tawdry, sordid circus that has sparked a golf civil war

When it was all done, after three uneventful rounds and a few more unconvincing interviews, they brought out the entertainment. On the big stage, there was a performance by Jessie J, a singer famous to many for one particular lyric: 'It's not about the money, money, money.'. With a half...
GOLF
Daily Mail

Chris Kirchner's bid to buy Derby County is officially DEAD in the water as the EFL lose faith in administrators Quantuma to successfully navigate the troubled club into the hands of new owners - with players now fearing Wayne Rooney will leave

Chris Kirchner's bid to buy Derby has finally collapsed leaving the remaining players fearing for the future of boss Wayne Rooney. The US businessman's attempt to complete a takeover has been in severe doubt since last week and it is now understood to have no chance of being revived. Rooney...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Leeds look to close a deal for Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca for a £12m fee including add-ons, with talks advanced over the Spaniard's switch to Elland Road and the Bundesliga side keen to sell

Leeds United are looking to close a deal for Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca at around £12m including add-ons. Talks are advanced with the 25-year-old Spaniard keen to come to Elland Road. Bayern are keen to sell after signing Ryan Gravenberch from Ajax. Sportsmail previously revealed discussions were underway...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfa Team Of The Year#Man City#Tottenham#The Premier League#South Korean#Manchester United
Daily Mail

NASSER HUSSAIN: England deserve full credit for showing bite to back up Ben Stokes' bark... all the way down the order they looked to be attacking as they gave themselves a chance of a famous win

When a captain puts a team in and then sees them make 553 it can really dent his confidence and make him go out in the field thinking his side have a huge task on their hands. So for England to all but chase that down on Monday, with smart rather than reckless intent, and then put real pressure on New Zealand with the ball was a fantastic effort.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Erik ten Hag 'is set to hand young Man United winger Facundo Pellistri a chance to impress him during pre-season this summer', with the starlet 'keen for more minutes in bid to start for Uruguay at the World Cup'

Erik ten Hag is poised to give young Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri a chance to impress him during pre-season this summer, according to reports. The promising starlet has typically dazzled with Uruguay whilst on international duty, but struggled to make an impact this season after a limp loan spell with Alaves.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'We were talking about blocking out the outside world': England women star Lucy Bronze is inspired by a Kieran Trippier motivational talk, but jokes the Lionesses will aim to go further than the men and win the Euros

England women star Lucy Bronze has been inspired by a motivational talk from Kieran Trippier ahead of this summer's Euros, but joked the Lionesses will aim to go one step further than the men by winning the final. Sarina Wiegman's squad took part in a workshop with Trippier and Declan...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Fulham want to proceed with a deal for Bernd Leno, who has 12 months left on his Arsenal contract, with talks expected to resume when the German goalkeeper returns from holiday

Fulham are pressing ahead with a move for Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno, with talks expected to resume once the German returns from holiday. Marco Silva wants to find a new number one this summer after Paulo Gazzaniga and Marek Rodak both played in the Cottagers' Championship-winning season. Out-of-contract Lazio shot-stopper...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Aston Villa set to sign highly-rated Rangers striker Rory Wilson from Steven Gerrard's former club, but they remain in a dispute over compensation fee for the 16-year-old

Rangers striker Rory Wilson’s move to the English Premier League and Aston Villa could be heading to FIFA. The 16-year-old confirmed he is leaving Rangers last month after he bagged his 49th goal of the season when he scored for Scotland Under-17s at the Euros in Israel. He is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Aussie hero goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne admits he nearly retired to become a teacher - as former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says the Gunners 'made a mistake' in not signing their former youth prospect

In the ultimate sliding doors moment for newly-minted Aussie hero Andrew Redmayne, it has been revealed that English Premier League giants Arsenal 'made a mistake' by not signing him as a teenager. The Socceroos took a calculated risk to bring on reserve goalkeeper Redmayne for its penalty shootout against Peru...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United, Romelu Lukaku's Inter Milan return, and Arsenal's pursuit of Gabriel Jesus... seven huge transfer deals threatening to become major sagas this summer with the window now open

The madness that is the summer transfer window has officially opened, with signings, departures, bids and speculation already in full swing. Clubs have just under two months to reshape their squads ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, which gets underway slightly earlier than usual in most countries due to the winter World Cup in Qatar.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Newcastle are still confident of signing Reims striker Hugo Ekitike with a £25.6m offer on the table, but are growing frustrated with Lille's changing demands for defender Sven Botman

Newcastle remain positive of concluding a deal for Reims striker Hugo Ekitike but are growing frustrated by Lille's fluctuating demands for centre-back Sven Botman after initially believing they were close to agreement. The Magpies came close to signing 19-year-old Ekitike in the January transfer window but are hopeful of getting...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Leicester Tigers are confident that ‘magical’ George Ford will drive their quest for Premiership glory as he prepares to take on close friend and rival No 10 Owen Farrell

Leicester are confident that ‘magical’ George Ford will drive their quest for Premiership glory on Saturday with the same intensity and nous as his good friend and rival No 10, Owen Farrell. The top-flight final at Twickenham will revolve around a fascinating match-up between the two men who...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

England U21 1-2 Slovenia U21: Djed Spence's own-goal and Mark Zabukovnik's header see Three Lions fall to defeat despite Cameron Archer's late strike... but Lee Carsley's side still finish top of their Euro 2023 qualifying group

On his first camp as manager, Lee Carsley went armed with a picture of Tyson Fury strewn on the Los Angeles canvas, Deontay Wilder standing over him. It was the night Fury boxed clever, dramatically resurrecting the heavyweight bout in one of the finest comebacks ever seen. Carsley, possibly mindful of England’s chequered record at Under-21 tournaments, beamed the picture up and explained Fury’s story to a new crop of players.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

CHRIS WHEELER: Marcus Rashford is DESPERATE to make a late World Cup surge and ignite Man United's revival under Erik ten Hag... as he starts a 10-day pre-season training camp in the US this week after being left out of England squad

Less than a month after the Premier League finished, Marcus Rashford will land in the U.S. this week for a 10-day individual pre-season training camp. There is no time to lose. Rashford is desperate to revive his Manchester United career under new manager Erik ten Hag and the clock is ticking ahead of the World Cup in November.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

406K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy