Denver, CO

Denver will host 1st Cities Summit of the Americas in 2023

By Alex Rose
 4 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The leaders of countries in North, South and Central America, as well as the Caribbean will convene in the Mile High City next spring for the inaugural Cities Summit of the Americas.

Denver was in the running to host the 9th Summit of the Americas , which ended up being held in Los Angeles. The Summit of the Americas gives country leaders a chance to promote partnerships across the Western Hemisphere. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced Denver will be hosting the very first Cities Summit in April of 2023.

The Cities Summit objective is to foster innovation between American cities and urban hubs in other Western Hemisphere countries, with the goal to explore business opportunities and share ideas between city leaders.

“We’re honored to host this inaugural gathering and look forward to welcoming delegates from across the Americas to our great city for these critical conversations,” Mayor Michael B. Hancock said in a statement. “I want to thank the Biden-Harris Administration for selecting Denver to host the first Cities Summit . Bringing together this diverse and international group of local leaders in our community will foster collaboration like many mayors and city administrators have never experienced and inspire an ecosystem of ideas that will benefit local communities throughout the hemisphere.”

Hancock joined Gov. Jared Polis during a press conference Thursday to discuss preparations for the summit. You can watch the announcement on FOX31 NOW in the player above.

