Stark County, OH

Bus passes & resource books: Stark Health connects recently jailed residents with care bags

By Sam Zern, The Repository
 4 days ago

In a year, more than 9,000 people may be booked into Stark County’s jail system, spending an average of 17 days in the facility.

When they leave, even after a short stay, readjusting can be a challenge, particularly as someone may have lost housing, a job or their support network.

“They may not have somewhere to come home to,” Kelly Williams, co-chair of the Stark County Reentry Coalition, said. “You have those people who are homeless and go to the county and they're going right back to being homeless. We have people who are in domestic situations, and they need to be someplace else, but they're going right back to the same exact place.”

To help address at least some reentry challenges, the Stark Health Department launched an initiative this month to provide people who are leaving jail with bags of resources, including the WHBC Sourcebook , information about health clinics, as well as items like bus passes, hand sanitizers and other hygiene items.

Chris Cugini, communications specialist at the Stark County Health Department, said the initiative was born out of the agency’s “Take Care Down There” reproductive health and wellness program. Their hope was to reach more people who may benefit from the free clinics, which offer STI testing and other health screenings.

“As a lot of these folks are coming back out, they really may not know where to begin, may not have a cellphone, may not have family in the area, may not have any type of support system,” Cugini said. “So at least their health department is there to provide them with that type of resource bag where they can catch the bus, maybe to the hotel or to have that first meal, or to one of our clinics if they need it.”

Williams' organization, which he runs with co-chair Rebecca Haymond, works mostly in prison settings, connecting with Stark County residents who are going to be returning to the community. In the prison system, he said, resource information is often outdated and hard for people to find ahead of being released, which is why the coalition tries to connect with people ahead of time.

They're planning an August expungement, mental health and employment clinic with Trinity Church, and have done their own care packages in the past.

"I think it's a great initiative and I think it's a great start," Williams said.

So far, the department has made 100 resource bags and given them to the Sheriff’s Office to distribute as people are released.

“We wanted to give something like those drawstring bags because those were easier for people to carry things and so if they're going to transitional housing or moving around a lot or just staying with relatives just for a few days, it's easy to put clothes and some toiletry items down in those bags as well.”

Cugini said they are welcoming donations and interested parties should call the health department for more information about donating.

“Our goal as public health is to care for every resident right?” Cugini said. “We are everyday striving toward that healthier community. And that means everybody, every member of our society plays an integral role in the future of our community. So we want to make sure that the system that is there for them, provides things for them that they need.”

Sam Zern can be reached at szern@cantonrep.com or 330-580-8322. You can also find her on Twitter at @sam_zern.

