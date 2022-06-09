ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sapulpa, OK

Sapulpa twins will showcase Native American-inspired designs on NYC billboard

By Julia Gorman, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xLPa5_0g5swAKV00

SAPULPA, Okla. — Twins from Sapulpa will be featured on a Times Square billboard in New York City for a Native American-inspired clothing line.

Sheila Tucker started selling her Native American-inspired clothing and hats about seven years ago. Intricate beadwork is her specialty.

Tucker is from Canada, but currently lives in Arizona. About two years ago her business really took off, and her work has even been featured in Paris fashion week.

Autumn and Raini Deerinwater are 24-year-old twins from Sapulpa. They are members of the Muscogee Nation, and do a little bit of modeling on top of work and school.

Their dad is a huge fan of Tucker’s work and connected Autumn with her when she moved to Arizona. Autumn started modeling for Tucker last year.

When a publicist reached out to Tucker on Instagram about featuring her work on New York City billboard, she thought of Autumn and that’s when Autumn mentioned Raini. Sheila was sold. The twins were perfect.

While this is the biggest advertisement Tucker has ever done, and by far the biggest modeling opportunity for the twins, they’re most excited about representing and propelling their Native American culture.

“I want visibility for our people, visibility that we can also be in the fashion industry, that we can wear our work in the mainstream,” Tucker said.

The billboard should go up in Times Square in the next few months.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Man’s body found in Connecticut home 14 months after death, police say

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — Connecticut police are investigating after they discovered the body of a man who died more than a year ago in an East Haven home. Police said the death of the man, William Auger, 92, was not reported to authorities until this week, the Connecticut Post reported. Augur reportedly died in April 2021, the newspaper reported.
EAST HAVEN, CT
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
73K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy