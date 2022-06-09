Sapulpa twins will showcase Native American-inspired designs on NYC billboard

SAPULPA, Okla. — Twins from Sapulpa will be featured on a Times Square billboard in New York City for a Native American-inspired clothing line.

Sheila Tucker started selling her Native American-inspired clothing and hats about seven years ago. Intricate beadwork is her specialty.

Tucker is from Canada, but currently lives in Arizona. About two years ago her business really took off, and her work has even been featured in Paris fashion week.

Autumn and Raini Deerinwater are 24-year-old twins from Sapulpa. They are members of the Muscogee Nation, and do a little bit of modeling on top of work and school.

Their dad is a huge fan of Tucker’s work and connected Autumn with her when she moved to Arizona. Autumn started modeling for Tucker last year.

When a publicist reached out to Tucker on Instagram about featuring her work on New York City billboard, she thought of Autumn and that’s when Autumn mentioned Raini. Sheila was sold. The twins were perfect.

While this is the biggest advertisement Tucker has ever done, and by far the biggest modeling opportunity for the twins, they’re most excited about representing and propelling their Native American culture.

“I want visibility for our people, visibility that we can also be in the fashion industry, that we can wear our work in the mainstream,” Tucker said.

The billboard should go up in Times Square in the next few months.

