CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department is taking a new approach to how they respond to mental health calls. Before, officers would log interactions with mental health conditions in a general report system or would share the encounters over texts or emails. Now, thanks to the Department of Mental Health, the information is in one place and with extra details so the officers are as prepared as possible when they head to a call.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 9 HOURS AGO