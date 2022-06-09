Prizes up for grabs in #TakeinTucker Challenge

DAVIS, W.Va. – The Tucker County Convention & Visitors Bureau has launched the #TakeinTucker Challenge for the summer of 2022.

The challenge calls for people to pick up a Tucker County passport and then take a scenic driving loop through the county, stopping at five spots.

At each of those five stops, visitors can grab a “Tucker Tree” sticker to put on their passport. Once you’ve made all five stops, you can either drop off or mail in your completed passport to be entered to win prizes, including a $250 gas card.

The passports can be picked up at the following locations:

Tucker County Visitor Center (9-5, seven days per week)

Vacation Rental offices

Canaan Valley Resort State Park

Blackwater Falls State Park

Parsons City Hall

Tucker Boulder Park

The five stops are:

Stop 1: Beall Loop Trailhead – Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge

Stop 2: Tucker Boulder Park – Davis

Stop 3: Centennial Park Overlook – between Thomas and Hambleton

Stop 4: Cheat River Bridge and Water Trail – Holly Meadows

Stop 5: Fairfax Stone Historical Monument – Davis

Specific directions on how to find each of these stops, along with information on how to turn in completed passports can be found here .

