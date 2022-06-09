ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, WV

Prizes up for grabs in #TakeinTucker Challenge

By Aaron Williams
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hVZgL_0g5svR7p00

DAVIS, W.Va. – The Tucker County Convention & Visitors Bureau has launched the #TakeinTucker Challenge for the summer of 2022.

The challenge calls for people to pick up a Tucker County passport and then take a scenic driving loop through the county, stopping at five spots.

At each of those five stops, visitors can grab a “Tucker Tree” sticker to put on their passport. Once you’ve made all five stops, you can either drop off or mail in your completed passport to be entered to win prizes, including a $250 gas card.

Officials launch WV Waterfall Trail

The passports can be picked up at the following locations:

  • Tucker County Visitor Center (9-5, seven days per week)
  • Vacation Rental offices
  • Canaan Valley Resort State Park
  • Blackwater Falls State Park
  • Parsons City Hall
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fxK1t_0g5svR7p00
Tucker Boulder Park

The five stops are:

Stop 1: Beall Loop Trailhead – Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge

Stop 2: Tucker Boulder Park – Davis

Stop 3: Centennial Park Overlook – between Thomas and Hambleton

Stop 4: Cheat River Bridge and Water Trail – Holly Meadows

Stop 5: Fairfax Stone Historical Monument – Davis

Seneca Skyway scenic route opens in WV

Specific directions on how to find each of these stops, along with information on how to turn in completed passports can be found here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WVNS

A look at the 35th Ronceverte River Festival

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — People in Greenbrier County got to kick off summer with the 35th annual Ronceverte River Festival. The weekend was jam-packed with events everyone could enjoy. Kicking off with a parade, rides and floats and circuses throughout the weekend, and of course, the Great Rubber duck race, which returned bigger and […]
RONCEVERTE, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tucker County, WV
City
Thomas, WV
City
Davis, WV
Tucker County, WV
Sports
Tucker County, WV
Government
Davis, WV
Government
City
Hambleton, WV
Daily Athenaeum

New gun store to open in Morgantown

A new gun store is expected to open in downtown Morgantown. Big Daddy Unlimited, a Florida-based online gun retailer, has selected West Virginia for its third brick and mortar location. The store will be located in The Deck, a 15,000 square foot commercial retail and office space situated along University Avenue adjacent to the new Sheetz.
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boulder Park#City Hall#Centennial Park#Wv Waterfall Trail#Vacation Rental#Wv Specific#Nexstar Media Inc
getnews.info

“Path of Progress” Receives First High-End Smart Facility in Morgantown’s Gateway Development with Rhino Self Storage

Morgantown, West Virginia – Rhino Storage Group debuts their premier smart facility in the “Path of Progress” district in the Gateway Development located in Morgantown, West Virginia. The brand new 88,000 sq ft facility is located at 5800 Nancy D. Drive, in Morgantown, West Virginia 26501 and is Rhino Storage Group’s first “ground-up” build in West Virginia as well as the first high-end smart facility in Morgantown.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Preston County, Jefferson County, and several others will comprise the Mobile Food Pantry schedule for the upcoming week. Mountaineer Food Bank announced that distribution times for...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WBOY 12 News

Woodworking shop Moss’ Scrollworks open in Alum Bridge

ALUM BRIDGE, W.Va. — A former Doddridge County educator has started a new career in an old Lewis County schoolhouse. Moss’ Scrollworks held its ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony Friday afternoon in Alum Bridge. Owner Terry Moss said he began using a scroll saw years ago as a hobby making creative artwork out of […]
ALUM BRIDGE, WV
Metro News

Fresh look for an old friend; Camp Muffly pool reopens near Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Monongalia County public pool has reopened with a half-million dollars of improvements. The Camp Muffly Pool pool near Morgantown opened earlier this week for the first time since 2019. The $500,000 investment is the largest improvement project at the pool since it was built in 1953 for about $50,000.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy