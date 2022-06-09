ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann

By Bunk Mann
The Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the 1900s and up through the mid-1980s, most of Ocean City’s beaches were narrow and in some places nearly non-existent on high tide. There were areas (14th to 16th streets and the blocks between 21st...

mdcoastdispatch.com

Comments / 1

Related
Ocean City Today

Maryland investing in 'Reach the Beach' highway campaign

(The Center Square) – To make it easier for tourists to reach Ocean City, Gov. Larry Hogan said Maryland is investing in highway improvements leading into the resort beach. The governor announced that $15 million has been earmarked for the “Reach the Beach” campaign, which follows MD 90, the Ocean City Expressway, that was started 35 years ago by then-Gov. William Donald Schaefer. The efforts will support further highway construction projects designed to increase safety, access, and relieve traffic congestion.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Delaware LIVE News

Your guide to Delaware fireworks, and so Fourth

  Most Delaware places known for Fourth of July fireworks and other Independence Day activities have announced their plans. Organizers consistently ask for people to arrive early and leave late, and the Delaware Department of Transportation warns that many events close roads, too. Dusk is about 9:05 p.m. on the Fourth, but fireworks could start as late as 9:30. Here’s ... Read More
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Katie Cherrix

Four Places to Eat Crabs in Ocean City, Maryland

Blue crabs are a Maryland staple, and there's no better place to eat them than Ocean City. If you want to enjoy a pile of fresh steamed crabs covered in Old Bay, there are plenty of seafood restaurants in Ocean City where you can enjoy them. Here are four seafood restaurants in Ocean City where you can eat steamed Maryland Blue Crabs.
OCEAN CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Allots $15M Toward Expansion Of MD 90 As Part Of ‘Reach The Beach’ Plan

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday dedicated $15 million to accelerate improvements for Maryland Route 90, known as the Ocean City Expressway, in Worcester County, as part of the “Reach the Beach” plan. Connecting US 50 and Maryland Route 528 in Ocean City, the 12-mile two-lane road experiences congestion eastbound and westbound on Fridays and Saturdays, with eastbound traffic backing up for miles with beach travelers at the start of the weekend. The area where Maryland Route 90 intersects with US 50 carries about 33,000 vehicles a day on summer weekends, Hogan’s office said. Additionally, both US 50 and Maryland...
OCEAN CITY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Erosion#Boardwalk
delawarepublic.org

Water improvements coming to Selbyville

Water improvements are coming to one Sussex County town. Last month, Selbyville residents overwhelmingly approved a referendum authorizing the town to issue up to $6 million in bonds for water treatment facility upgrades. The 140-12 vote also approved helping to pay for a new water storage tank. Selbyville councilman Richard...
SELBYVILLE, DE
WMDT.com

Higher Ground Outreach cleans up Tent City

GEORGETOWN, Del. – Higher Ground Outreach held a clean up day for the homeless tent city in Georgetown. The group, made up of two volunteers from Higher Ground and four of the residents in tent city, removed a total of 80 bags. We want to hear your good news,...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Wbaltv.com

Ocean City welcomed 15th annual Air Show

OCEAN CITY, Md. — The 15th annual Ocean City Air Show took place this weekend in an event that was fun for the whole family. Joining us with more is the director of public relations for the air show, Chris Dirato.
OCEAN CITY, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Governor Hogan Claims ‘Battle of the Crab Cakes’ Prize from Governor Carney, Visits Ocean City Boardwalk for 2022 OC Air Show

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today (Sunday) joined Delaware Governor John Carney for a celebratory crab cake lunch before continuing his six-day tour of the Eastern Shore with stops at the Ocean City Boardwalk and the 2022 OC Air Show. Battle of the Crab Cakes. Governor Hogan crossed the border...
OCEAN CITY, MD
homenewshere.com

Visit Delaware for a slice of US history

Thomas Jefferson once nicknamed Delaware as “The Diamond State” because it was the jewel of the Eastern Seaboard. Just seven hours from the Merrimack Valley, discover Delaware’s beauty for yourself and visit the coast of this underappreciated “small wonder.”. Delaware is just under 2,000 square miles,...
DELAWARE STATE
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Seafood Restaurants on Dewey Beach DE

- If you are looking for the best seafood in Dewey Beach, look no further. Woody's Dewey Beach is a local favorite, and you can try the world's best crab cake. You can also try craft beer at Dewey Beer Co. or visit Nalu Surf Bar and Grill for a tropical delight. The best seafood in Dewey Beach is served all day and night at these local establishments.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
delawarepublic.org

New nonprofit 'Sussex Pride" forms to help LGBTQ residents in Sussex County

There’s a new nonprofit popping up that can offer resources for the LGBTQ community. Sussex Pride recently launched at the Metropolitan Community Church in Rehoboth Beach. A former CAMP Rehoboth director, David Mariner, is heading up the new organization. “Our mission is to support, celebrate and strengthen the LGBTQ...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Well-maintained home on private lot

Well maintained, Schell built ranch home, on private lot backing to trees and surrounded by beautiful landscaping. Enjoy the serene view of the community pond from the large screened porch, which is where you are sure to live all summer long. This ranch home offers the ease of day to day one floor living but with the flexibility of additional space in the fully finished basement when you have guests. Ideal home for entertaining. The main floor offers a formal dining room, great room with gas fireplace and vaulted ceiling, gourmet kitchen with gas cooktop and breakfast bar, oversized and private primary bedroom and a guest bedroom and bath on the opposite side of the home. The main attraction of this home is the fully finished basement with 2 bedrooms, full bath, wet bar and 'kitchenette' and exterior walk-up access to the backyard! The community offers a large pool, club house, fitness room, and tennis courts! Less than 10 miles to both Lewes Beach and Rehoboth Beach.
LEWES, DE
flyfishings.art

Fishing Report Rehoboth Delaware

Fishing Report Rehoboth Delaware. Interesting fishing report there seems to be an abundance of menhaden in delaware bay right now. Jul 16, 2021 rehoboth beach. I was down on tuesday around 3pm and saw about 50 fish caught in the hour i was there. Alternate names for this lake include nobles pond. The most popular species caught here are summer flounder, spot croaker, and striped bass.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Times Gazette

A sucker for a good boardwalk

This past April, Lady Jane and I figured there really was no age limit on those who wish to participate in spring break, so off we went, bound for Ocean City, Maryland and the surrounding areas. As I made the 640-mile drive with my trusty navigator assuming her customary passenger seat with her nose buried in the atlas she loves more than any cartographer ever could, a familiar song from my past kept playing on a loop in my head, the Drifters’ 1969 hit “Under the Boardwalk.”
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Take a Weekend Trip to Chincoteague!

If you head westward from the Delaware beaches and drive about an hour and a half south on Route 113 you’ll come to the small town of Chincoteague, Virginia, with a Norman Rockwell streetscape reached just beyond a beautiful causeway over the bay. Keep going, and you’ll soon be...
DELAWARE STATE
The Dispatch

Wicomico Deputy Killed In Line Of Duty

PITTSVILLE – The entire Lower Shore community on Monday is mourning the loss of a Wicomico County Sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty on Sunday evening in Pittsville by a known armed and dangerous suspect wanted in several jurisdictions around the state. Shortly before 8:30 p.m....
PITTSVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy