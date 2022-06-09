Auburn's Jabari Smith thinks he's a good fit for Magic
Auburn forward Jabari Smith, a projected top-three pick, worked out for the Magic on Thursday, reports Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel (Twitter video link). The Magic hold the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and Smith has been linked to Orlando multiple times.
Smith believes he’d be a good fit for a young Magic team, as Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press relays.
“I think I can fit in it really well,” Smith said. “Seeing the guys and seeing the players, this is a young team, one of the youngest in the league. So, adding me would just add another young player who was hungry and got a lot left in the tank. So, I’ll add some energy and just another person wants to come in and work and get this organization where it needs to be.”
Smith added that his strong two-way play and drive to win separates him from the other top prospects.
“I just think it’s my will to win that sets me apart,” Smith said, per Reynolds. “I don’t really care about stats and glamour and all that. I just want to really win and play to win every game.”
Smith also said he has an upcoming workout with the Thunder, which control the No. 2 pick, but has no other workouts planned, Reynolds writes. Smith’s full post-workout media session can be found right here.
Here are a few more draft-related notes:
- Gonzaga big man Chet Holmgren, another projected top-three pick, has a workout scheduled with the Magic next week, reports Darren Wolfson of 5 Eyewitness News (via Twitter).
- Georgetown’s Aminu Mohammed has worked out for the Nets, Hawks, Spurs and Bulls, and he has upcoming workouts with the Kings and Trail Blazers, according to Josh Robbins of The Athletic (Twitter link). Mohammed also worked out for the Wizards on Wednesday, as we previously relayed.
- Memphis center Jalen Duren, who’s one of the youngest players in the draft after graduating from high school a year early, believes he’s ready for the NBA, writes Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com. “I wouldn’t have made this jump if I didn’t feel like I was ready mentally, physically or skill-wise. I mean, where I’m at, I love the challenge, that’s why I decided to go to college early. It was a great challenge, it helped me develop,” Duren said. The 18-year-old had a solo workout for Portland earlier this week and is a projected lottery pick.
