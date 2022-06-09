This Charming Berkshires Town Has a New Collection of Inns — Including a Luxe Farmhouse, Victorian-era Mansion, and Farm-to-table Restaurant

MEDWAY - A family from Medway decided to take a leap into the food truck business at the height of the pandemic in May 2020 and it's paid off.Tara and TJ Nelson made a bold choice with their father. They decided to buy into a franchise - Cousins Maine Lobster."We've never run a food truck before. We were brand new to this. We went through extensive training," Tara told WBZ-TV. "We had no idea going into it, how much of a draw it would be in our local community. Of course we knew that name, we saw...

