This Charming Berkshires Town Has a New Collection of Inns — Including a Luxe Farmhouse, Victorian-era Mansion, and Farm-to-table Restaurant

By Dobrina Zhekova
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a plethora of recreational and cultural activities, the Berkshires has become one of Massachusetts's most popular year-round vacation destinations. While the scenic area is steeped in history, the influx of new hotels and restaurants has made it the go-to spot for modern travelers seeking an idyllic escape. Case in point?...

