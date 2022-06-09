ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alleged launch dates surface for the Galaxy Watch 5 and upcoming Galaxy foldables

By Derrek Lee
 4 days ago

What you need to know

  • The launch date of the upcoming Galaxy foldables has allegedly been revealed.
  • Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 5 series on the same day.
  • The announcement will allegedly take place at the beginning of August, with availability towards the end of the month.
  • Samsung will also reportedly reveal a new color for the Galaxy S22.

It's already June, which means summer is nearly upon us, and Samsung's next major Galaxy Unpacked event is drawing closer. As with previous years, we expect the event to happen in August when Samsung will likely reveal the Galaxy Watch 5 series alongside its upcoming foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. Now, we might know exactly when the big reveal will happen.

According to a set of tweets from leaker Jon Prosser, Samsung's launch event will occur on August 10, where it will announce its upcoming devices. Preorders are also expected to begin on the same day, while the devices will reportedly go on sale on August 26.

These dates pretty much align with Samsung's August 2021 Galaxy Unpacked event, with the difference being only a day.

Prosser also includes a list of colors each device will arrive in, with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 getting Phantom Black, Green, and Beige. The Z Flip 4 will get a few more exciting colors, including Graphite, Bora Purple, Pink Gold, and Blue.

Meanwhile, the 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 will allegedly come in Phantom Black, Silver, and Pink Gold, with the 44mm variant swapping Pink Gold for a blueish Sapphire colorway. The rumored Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will only get Phantom Black and Silver.

In addition to the new devices, it seems Samsung is gearing up to give us a new Lavender colorway for the Galaxy S22 , for those of you that held out on buying the phone.

Prosser doesn't mention any other devices, but it's possible we could see a follow-up to some of Samsung's best wireless earbuds . Of course, we should take Prosser's tweets with a grain of salt, at least until Samsung announces an official date for the next Galaxy Unpacked event. That said, Prosser has a pretty good track record. If last year's timing is anything to go by, we likely won't hear anything from Samsung until July.

