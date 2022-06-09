ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

Local World War II Veteran Honored

By Special to the Dispatch
The Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal World War II veteran Morris Semiatin is pictured...

mdcoastdispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Dispatch

Wicomico Deputy Killed In Line Of Duty

PITTSVILLE – The entire Lower Shore community on Monday is mourning the loss of a Wicomico County Sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty on Sunday evening in Pittsville by a known armed and dangerous suspect wanted in several jurisdictions around the state. Shortly before 8:30 p.m....
PITTSVILLE, MD
The Dispatch

OC Body-Worn Camera Program In Effect

OCEAN CITY – Ocean City’s police chief says a new body-worn camera program is now in place. In an Ocean City Police Commission meeting Monday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) Chief Ross Buzzuro presented an update on the resort’s new body-worn camera program. “Everyone in the field,...
OCEAN CITY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy