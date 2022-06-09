Local World War II Veteran Honored

PITTSVILLE – The entire Lower Shore community on Monday is mourning the loss of a Wicomico County Sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty on Sunday evening in Pittsville by a known armed and dangerous suspect wanted in several jurisdictions around the state. Shortly before 8:30 p.m....
OCEAN CITY – Ocean City’s police chief says a new body-worn camera program is now in place. In an Ocean City Police Commission meeting Monday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) Chief Ross Buzzuro presented an update on the resort’s new body-worn camera program. “Everyone in the field,...
Comments / 0