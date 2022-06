Four years ago, when John Burnett and Denisse Salinas opened Hook & Press in the shared Mosaic Locale space on State Street, they were constantly selling out of their gourmet donuts due to high demand and a tiny kitchen. The demand persists, but now they’re now able to satisfy even more fans, having moved in April to a much larger location in La Arcada Court on East Figueroa Street. Formerly home to Jeannine’s, this new home for Hook & Press is helping the owners realize their sugar-laden dreams, with 3,000 square feet of space that includes a full kitchen, a merchandise department, and espresso bar.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO