ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kendrick Perkins: Draymond Green ‘more prepped’ for podcast than NBA Finals

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07r7iy_0g5suGhH00

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FpB0u_0g5suGhH00 Draymond Green’s wife rips ‘very disgusting’ Celtics fans for vulgar Game 3 chants

Kendrick Perkins unloaded on Draymond Green.

Perkins, the ESPN analyst and former NBA champion, tweeted Wednesday night , “Look like Draymond was more prepped for his post game podcast than the actual game. Just an observation, never mind me tho. Carry on…”

The former big man expanded on his thoughts on “Get Up” Thursday morning.

“Did I lie?” Perkins asked.

“Last night, Draymond was nonexistent last night. Right? How you going to post a bad Game 2, do all that roughrider stuff at home. And then you get into that hostile environment against the Celtics, and you don’t even help your guys fight the bear. You poke the bear and don’t even help your guys fight the bear.”

Green fouled out of Wednesday’s Game 3 with two points, four rebounds, and three assists. Boston took a 2-1 lead on Golden State.

Perkins, meanwhile, continued to go hard in the paint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0saLnA_0g5suGhH00
Kendrick Perkins ripped Draymond Green for being more prepared for his podcast than the NBA Finals.
NBAE via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hr3rd_0g5suGhH00
Draymond Green is unapologetic about podcasting while playing poorly in the NBA Finals.
Getty Images

“Draymond Green did absolutely nothing last night to affect the game,” Perkins said. “And I’m not talking about things that show up in the stat sheet. I’m talking about actually anchoring the defense. I’m talking about actually boxing out. I could count numerous times where he wasn’t boxing out and guys were getting offensive rebounds. He did absolutely nothing.

“I know a lot of people are scared to talk about Draymond Green and call him out on certain things or him not performing well. But guess what, I’m not. And I don’t care how he fires back because I can lip box all day long. I love it.”

Green has been hosting a podcast on Colin Cowherd’s Volume Sports network. His bombast is going to draw criticism like Perkins’ after games where he does not perform and his team loses.

. @KendrickPerkins says it looks like Draymond Green was "more prepped for his post game podcast than the actual game."

👀🍿 pic.twitter.com/IAmsJnWtSb

— Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 9, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Nonetheless, Green responded generally to his critics that he’s not going to stop doing the pod.

“I hear all the noise about the podcast. It’s not going anywhere. Y’all gonna get this podcast,” Green said.

“If you don’t want to listen, don’t. But you’re gonna get this podcast. If you want to talk about it, great. I know there’s media people — sorry that this podcast is probably doing better numbers than yours. I ain’t the one listening. There’s other people listening, so be mad at them, but you’re gonna get this podcast — win, lose, draw, hoisting the trophy, putting my ring on my finger, you name it. Y’all gonna get this podcast. Keep talking. Enjoy your news cycle tomorrow. Make sure you listen to the pod. It’ll probably be out before y’all news cycle starts.”

"Y'all getting this podcast" 😤

@Money23Green has a message for the haters pic.twitter.com/eqTdkP4gDP

— The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) June 9, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Positive and negative attention both lead to engagement on Green’s podcast, but he will surely remain at a level of considerable scrutiny should the Warriors not come back in this series.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Kendrick Perkins
Person
Colin Cowherd
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#Boxing#Celtics#Espn#Nbae
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
38K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy