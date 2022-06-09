ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phil Mickelson biographer Alan Shipnuck ‘physically removed’ from LIV Golf press conference

By Ryan Glasspiegel
 4 days ago

Alan Shipnuck, biographer of Phil Mickelson, says he was “physically removed” from the golfer’s press conference on Thursday.

“Well, a couple of neckless security dudes just physically removed me from Phil Mickelson’s press conference, saying they were acting on orders from their boss, whom they refused to name. (Greg Norman? MBS? Al Capone?) Never a dull moment up in here,” Shipnuck tweeted .

Greg Norman heads LIV Golf, and MBS is Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, the Saudi crown prince.

It was Shipnuck who published Mickelson’s controversial remarks that downplayed human rights concerns attributable with playing in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series. The quotes first appeared in February on the website Fire Pit Collective.

Phil Mickelson’s biographer Alan Shipnuck says he was physically escorted out of the golfer’s press conference.
Instagram / Alan Shipnuck

“They’re scary motherf–kers to get involved with,” Mickelson told Shipnuck . “We know they killed [Washington Post reporter Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.”

Mickelson apologized for the remarks , and claimed they were supposed to have been not for publication, saying they were “off the record comments being shared out of context and without my consent.”

Shipnuck responded that those allegations were “completely false.”

Phil Mickelson was reportedly paid $200 million to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour.
Getty Images

Mickelson went into relative seclusion for several months, presumably shadow banned by the PGA Tour, which has since issued indefinite suspensions to all the golfers who are participating in LIV.

Mickelson was reportedly paid about $200 million to join LIV Golf, which teed off on Thursday with a debut tournament outside of London.

Earlier this week, AP reporter Rob Harris was escorted out of a LIV press conference by security after an argumentative exchange. Harris returned minutes later.

RELATED PEOPLE
