State College, PA

Ready for a rocky adventure? Check out these hiking trails in and near State College

By Meredith Howard
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 4 days ago

If you’re willing to navigate central Pennsylvania’s often steep and rocky trails, you can enjoy some gorgeous views and bird-watching.

There are trail routes less than a mile long, all the way up to more than 6-mile hikes. Mountain bikers have plenty of options too, and you can bring your leashed dog to many areas.

Pennsylvania State Parks allow leashed dogs in outside, day-use areas, unless otherwise noted.

Here’s where to enjoy nature in and around State College this summer, including options recommended for beginners and tougher treks for the experienced.

Shingletown Gap

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F7gMg_0g5strx100
A hiker in Shingletown Gap in 2011. Centre Daily Times, file

About a 12-minute drive from State College, according to Google Maps, lies the Shingletown Gap area, with more than 15 trail options for all skill levels.

The trails are in the Rothrock State Forest, which welcomes mountain bikers and hikers. Lengths range from 2.3 miles to more than 6 miles. Hikers recommend walking boots or sneakers due to the trail’s rocky nature .

As the trail is part of a state park, leashed dogs are welcome outside during the day unless signage indicates otherwise.

Some visitors also said not all the trails are clearly marked, so you may want to bring a detailed map .

Trailhead : 16827 Mountain Road, State College, PA 16801

Jackson Trail

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dqzxg_0g5strx100
The leaves in Rothrock State Forest start to change and leave a colorful view for hikers on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

For a more challenging hike at Rothrock State Forest, check out Jackson Trail. The route runs 5.3 miles, and the ascent and descent are steep .

You can enjoy serene views of wildflowers while walking your leashed dog, and you might even cross some birds off your watching list.

Hiker reviews say the trail is very rocky and rattlesnakes frequent the area.

Mount Nittany

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bcu7h_0g5strx100
A squirrel at the base of the Mount Nittany hiking trail on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

Explore Mount Nittany Conservancy, with trails from 0.7 miles to 4.8 miles long. Blackberries and black raspberries line the Boalsburg and Penns Valley side, and the trails are rocky and steep.

There’s a nature preserve valley at the mountain’s top where you can soak up the fresh air while deer-watching. You can still hike the area in hunting season, but you may consider wearing orange or another bright color for safety.

Dogs can come along for the journey, but you must “reasonably control” them as per Pennsylvania law. It is not necessarily illegal to let your pup off leash, but leashing is considered the best practice.

Trailhead : 500 Mount Nittany Road, Lemont, PA 16851

Black Moshannon State Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vxkvt_0g5strx100
The Bog Trail at Black Moshannon State Park leads visitors around a half-mile boardwalk above the marshy lake to observe water plants, flowers and animals. Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times, file

This state park has 20 miles of hiking trails along with camping, fishing and swimming opportunities.

Its name was derived from Indigenous peoples’ term for the area, Moss-Hanne, which means moose stream.

You can walk the Blueberry Trail , which is a 1-mile loop, or try the 3.67-mile Shingle Mill Trail. A loop of the Bog Trail is 0.5 mile, and the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources website says this boardwalk is Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible.

Since Black Moshannon is a state park, leashed dogs are welcome outside during the day unless signage indicates otherwise.

The park office is located at 4216 Beaver Road, Philipsburg, PA 16866.

Bald Knob Ridge Trail

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oJksA_0g5strx100
Try Bald Knob Ridge Trail for a lengthier trek, Brian A. Jackson/Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you’ve got a little more than 3 hours for your hiking adventure, try this 7.7-mile trail near State College. Leashed dogs are welcome, and you can continue on to Shingletown Gap by going straight and down over the boulders.

Peruse through corridors of blueberry bushes while enjoying views of wildflowers and emerald ferns. Like many in the area, the trek is rocky and gets steep at some points. Leashed dogs can enjoy this walk.

This trail is located in Rothrock State Forest.


























State College, PA
The hometown media outlet for Pennsylvania State University, one of the most well-known and largest universities in the country with more than 45,000 students attending the University Park campus. The Nittany Lions fuel much of this attention. Penn State University is Centre County's largest employer. The region is evenly divided among rural, primarily farm, communities and the urban, university town. It is also divided among conservatives and liberals, Penn State-related and non-Penn State families. It is a particular challenge to balance reporting so that all feel represented. Education – both public and university – is a hot topic, as are conservation of the many acres of woodlands and preserving the quality of low-crime rural life.

 https://www.centredaily.com/

