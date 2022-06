LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Summer is kicking in with heat and humidity this week, and that puts a strain on the power grid to keep up with demand. Parts of Indiana could face rolling blackouts, according to the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO). MISO is an an independent, nonprofit organization that operates the electrical grid in the middle part of the United States from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico.

