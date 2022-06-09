Young Marines to retire flags, Army celebrates birthday

The U.S. Navy will start a “safety pause” on Monday for non-deployed aircraft following two crashes in Southern California this month that caused the deaths of a pilot and five Marines, officials announced. “As a result of recent crashes involving U.S. Navy and Marine Corps aircraft, Commander, Naval...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Newsom signed a tribal-state gaming compact with the Tejon Indian Tribe on Monday which approves of the gambling at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Kern County, according to a press release by the Tejon Indian Tribe. With this compact, 320 acres of the land will be taken to […]
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A dog was found by firefighters at the scene of a structure fire on Saturday, June 11, at the corner of Haley and Height Street in the city of Bakersfield. Bakersfield Fire and Kern County Fire crews responded for a reinforced structure and took a defensive...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with a deadly stabbing on Monday in southwest Bakersfield, according to a tweet by the sheriff’s office. KCSO said deputies were called out to the 400 block of S. Real Road at 5:02 a.m. for reports of a man suffering from […]
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, Bakersfield Police officers responded to the Rosedale Inn in the city of Bakersfield for report of a…
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Eating macaroni and cheese outdoors when the temperature soars above 100 degrees usually isn’t my idea of a good time. But this wasn’t any mac and cheese. It didn’t come in a box with a packet of “cheese sauce mix.” This was the real deal, the ultra-creamy, award-winning chile verde mac […]
Plans for another All-American 4th of July Festival have been announced by the city of Tehachapi along with news that this year’s sponsor — AltaOne Federal Credit Union — will also celebrate a grand opening at a new location in July. The credit union will open a...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Law enforcement and local leaders will come together Friday morning for a panel on illegal street racing. Officials say incidents are on the rise, with deadly consequences. Assemblyman Vince Fong has been outspoken about the dangers of street racing, championing Assembly Bill 3, which increases the penalties for racing-related activities. He […]
Hours before the House Jan. 6 committee commenced its televised hearings into the violent lawlessness by Trump supporters at the Capitol, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy sought to blame the Democrats for the violent lawlessness surging across the county. “As Democrats in Washington abuse their power to attack their political...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The fire that was reported on June 10 in the Fort Tejon area is now 100 percent contained, according to Andrew Freeborn, Kern County Fire Department Public Information Officer. The fire was reported last Friday around 4:20 p.m., the fire burned west of the freeway...
ROSAMOND — Southern Kern Unified School District Superintendent Barbara Gaines received a new contract that will keep her at the District, through June 2025. The District’s Board of Education terminated Gaines’ 2019-23 employment contract, reappointed her superintendent and approved a new contract good from July 1 to June 30, 2025.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In the second installment of Elaina’s Experiments, Marylou Long, math program specialist at the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, joined 17 News at Noon to talk about math activities. Summer break is an exciting time for kids to get a break from school, but...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds of people brave the heat to get deals on artwork and merchandise with a tropical flare. A local tiki-themed bar hosting more than two dozen vendors from across the state for Bakersfield’s first ever Tiki Marketplace. The first Central California Tiki Marketplace popped up shop in downtown Bakersfield. Local bar Tiki-Ko […]
An outbreak of COVID-19 at the California City Correctional Facility has prompted officials to significantly restrict movement, programming and visitation at the facility, according to a spokesperson for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The June 10 report of confirmed COVID-19 cases among individuals incarcerated at CDCR facilities had...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Bakersfield homeowner can sleep in peace now after several complaints to Kern County Code Enforcement to remove several RV's and trailers sitting in an empty lot next door. Angel-Jessie Martinez moved into his first home back in early 2021, and since then he's been...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 3 years ago, we introduced you to baby Nathan Aguirre who was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder with no known treatment or cure. On Sunday, a few small Bakersfield businesses organized a fundraiser to Aguirre fight back against this disease. It might just look like a normal fundraiser to help […]
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A retired truck driver from Texas has been charged with killing a woman whose body was found along a freeway onramp in a Southern California desert nearly 30 years ago, prosecutors said. Cold-case investigators used advances in DNA technology to link Douglas Thomas to the...
If you’ve driven Highway 99 recently you probably noticed traffic is flowing a bit more freely. That’s because after years of ongoing construction the Bakersfield 99 rehab project is finally nearing completion.
