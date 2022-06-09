Young Marines to retire flags, Army celebrates birthday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Newsom signed a tribal-state gaming compact with the Tejon Indian Tribe on Monday which approves of the gambling at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Kern County, according to a press release by the Tejon Indian Tribe. With this compact, 320 acres of the land will be taken to […]

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO