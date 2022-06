William Dale (Blacky) Blackwell, 85, of Mitchell, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at his residence. Born June 1, 1937, in Lawrence Co., he was the son of Johnie and Thelma (Trowbridge) Blackwell. He was a retired truck driver and drove for more than 50 years. He started out with Jack Penn in Paoli early on, then on to Calcar Quarry for over 40 years. He retired from Hanna Trucking around 2011. Trucking was his life, he missed it terribly and he made many friends over the years where he earned his nickname, Blacky. He loved his breakfast visits monthly with his best friend, Tim Noble, and his standing date with his daughter, Barbi, every Wednesday.

PAOLI, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO