Two brothers spent much of their winter adding to the summer amenities for a couple of local camps. The pair were in pursuit of scouting’s highest honor. Sam and Gabe Fitzpatrick of Troop 456 in Dexter were recently promoted to Eagle Scout, the highest achievement or rank attainable in the Boy Scouts of America (BSA). Since the award’s inception in 1911, only four percent of Scouts have earned the rank of Eagle Scout. It is an elite group of youth recognized for their character and public service.

DEXTER, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO