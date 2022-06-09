ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town by Town: June 9

By Hugh Zeitlin, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse, Photojournalist: Jeff Kurowski
Cover picture for the article(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Westfield. and West Springfield. We started in Springfield where a program focused on fatherhood was held. The Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield hosted “Fatherhood the Responsibility of Leadership...

Westfield Starfires defeat Pittsfield Suns in Sunday faceoff

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Local leaders are calling for legislative action as ghost guns continue to impact the streets of Springfield. Western Mass News brought our questions to those leading the charge on a proposed bill to find out how close we might be to seeing change here in western Mass.
WESTFIELD, MA
Wilmington Police: missing teen may be in western Massachusetts

WILMINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in eastern Massachusetts are asking for the public’s help in western Massachusetts as they work to track down a missing teenager. Police in Wilmington are searching for 14-year-old Emanii Martinez. Police said they believe Martinez is in the Springfield or western Massachusetts area and...
WILMINGTON, MA
Janna's Tuesday Forecast

It was a busy weekend for the Greenfield Police Department after they responded to several concerning calls as the temperature ticked up. Baystate Children’s Hospital Golf Tournament held in honor of pediatric patients. Updated: 1 hour ago. Golfers can feel good about their round knowing that it helps pediatric...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherhood#Auction#Comcast And Tv#The Pittsfield Suns
Monday night news update

In this update, the Springfield Police Department announced multiple arrests and seizures from over the weekend which touched a nerve for Mayor Domenic Sarno, there are traffic issues for a part of Springfield this afternoon, and the Springfield Thunderbirds are back on home ice tonight for Game 6 of the AHL Eastern Conference Finals against the Laval Rocket.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Greenfield budget cuts could affect police response

The team returned to the MassMutual Center after playing their last three games up north, but unfortunately, they had a tough time getting pucks in the net. Baystate Children’s Hospital Golf Tournament held in honor of pediatric patients. Updated: 4 hours ago. Golfers can feel good about their round...
GREENFIELD, MA
State to distribute over 2 million at-home COVID-19 tests to residents

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - More at-home COVID-19 tests will be available to Massachusetts residents. The Baker-Polito Administration announced Monday that over two million rapid tests will be distributed to 264 communities that requested tests for their residents. Mass. Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders said in a statement:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Springfield Neighborhood Housing services hosts block party

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In honor of National Homeownership Month, Springfield Neighborhood Housing Services held their second annual community homeownership block party Saturday. The event was held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. which kicked off with music, vendors and youth activities. Springfield’s very own Leon “The Voice” Spradley emceed the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
West Springfield native, paralyzed in 2016, graduates from college

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In 2016, West Springfield High School student and lacrosse player Conor McCormick was paralyzed in a swimming pool accident. Now, six years later, he has graduated from Boston College. “I never thought that I would be able to live at school and graduate somewhere away from...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Driving in MA with This Expired Item Will Cause You Absolute Misery

When I was growing up in northern Berkshire County, I like many others, was excited about getting my driver's license. Of course, I had to go through Driver's Education, study the manuals, and take the road tests. It was certainly an exciting time. In addition, I had a car lined up ready to go as I purchased my brother's girlfriend's car from her parents which was a 1988 Buick Regal, silver, with two riveted metal plates near each rear tire to cover up some rust spots. Plus, the gas gauge was broken. In case you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas once. That situation occurred on North Summer Street in Adams and guess what? It never happened again. That was a fun experience...lol. Needless to say, I was driving in style but it was my first car, and I was just happy to have the freedom to drive.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
‘A gift to us all’: Community mourns the loss of Sarah Etelman

HOLYOKE — Select Board vice chair and deeply involved community member Sarah Etelman died Friday at the age of 53 after a battle with cancer. Across the region, people are mourning the death of Etelman — a sharp, creative person who loved the color purple and her two cats, Luna and Sophie. A member of the Select Board since 2013, she also chaired the South Hadley Democratic Town Committee, sat on various boards, and worked for decades in Valley nonprofits, most recently for Girls Inc. of the Valley.
SOUTH HADLEY, MA

