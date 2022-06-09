ZenniHome mid-rise project planned in downtown Mesa

Variances have been approved from the form-based code, building form and building-type standards to allow a 90-unit mixed-use development east of Country Club Drive on the south side of Main Street in Mesa.

The variances were approved by the Mesa Board of Adjustment in a 6-0 vote June 1. Board member Troy Glover recused himself from the vote.

The seven-member board conducts public meetings to hear and decide requests for variances, special-use permits and interpretations of the city of Mesa zoning ordinance and sign code. Members are appointed for staggered terms of three years, according to the city’s website.

The site plan shows a six-story mixed use building with commercial on the ground floor and possibly in the basement, Staff Planner Charlotte Bridges said at a study session prior to the board’s meeting.

“The five floors above are definitely multiple residence — (each) 18 dwelling units — for a total of 90 dwelling units. And then there are 26 parking spaces provided — there are two parking spaces they’re allowed to have out front to count along Main Street and then the rest of the parking spaces are under the podium or are on the ground floor with some of those spaces located on the Drew Street alley,” she said.

Variances sought included the footprint and depth of the ground floor space; parking location, such as the distance from the property line/right of way; front setback for the ground floor; and parking access for the drive width, according to her presentation.

The development at 29 W. Main St. will be the first ZenniHome mid-rise apartments project, according to a written project narrative from ZenniHome.

“This project will utilize the ZenniHome units in a stacked configuration to create two five-story residential towers over a ground-level commercial use,” it states. “They are factory built and boast full kitchens, automated furniture and floor-to-ceiling glass to take advantage of the panoramic views of downtown Mesa. There are 12 ‘Citizen’ units per floor. These are 640-square-foot, two-bed units with full [Americans with Disabilities Act] accessible bathrooms. Accompanying these are 6,320-square-foot studio ‘Denizen’ units per floor.”