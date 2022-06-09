ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

ZenniHome mid-rise project planned in downtown Mesa

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dbuhQ_0g5spCLQ00

Variances have been approved from the form-based code, building form and building-type standards to allow a 90-unit mixed-use development east of Country Club Drive on the south side of Main Street in Mesa.

The variances were approved by the Mesa Board of Adjustment in a 6-0 vote June 1. Board member Troy Glover recused himself from the vote.

The seven-member board conducts public meetings to hear and decide requests for variances, special-use permits and interpretations of the city of Mesa zoning ordinance and sign code. Members are appointed for staggered terms of three years, according to the city’s website.

The site plan shows a six-story mixed use building with commercial on the ground floor and possibly in the basement, Staff Planner Charlotte Bridges said at a study session prior to the board’s meeting.

“The five floors above are definitely multiple residence — (each) 18 dwelling units — for a total of 90 dwelling units. And then there are 26 parking spaces provided — there are two parking spaces they’re allowed to have out front to count along Main Street and then the rest of the parking spaces are under the podium or are on the ground floor with some of those spaces located on the Drew Street alley,” she said.

Variances sought included the footprint and depth of the ground floor space; parking location, such as the distance from the property line/right of way; front setback for the ground floor; and parking access for the drive width, according to her presentation.

The development at 29 W. Main St. will be the first ZenniHome mid-rise apartments project, according to a written project narrative from ZenniHome.

“This project will utilize the ZenniHome units in a stacked configuration to create two five-story residential towers over a ground-level commercial use,” it states. “They are factory built and boast full kitchens, automated furniture and floor-to-ceiling glass to take advantage of the panoramic views of downtown Mesa. There are 12 ‘Citizen’ units per floor. These are 640-square-foot, two-bed units with full [Americans with Disabilities Act] accessible bathrooms. Accompanying these are 6,320-square-foot studio ‘Denizen’ units per floor.”

Comments / 0

Related
KOLD-TV

Shooting reported at Tucson hotel for 2nd time in less than 2 weeks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the second time in less than two weeks, a man was shot at a hotel near East Benson Highway and South Park Avenue in Tucson. According to the Tucson Police Department, a man was shot at Minsk Extended Stay Hotel, 755 East Benson Highway, on Friday, June 10.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: I-10 open again after deadly crash involving horse trailer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person died and two horses were hurt in a crash on I-10 in Tucson on Saturday, June 11. According to officials, the crash shortly before 1:30 p.m. involved a pickup hauling a horse trailer in the eastbound lanes at Kino Parkway. Details were limited and the Arizona Department of Public Safety was unable to immediately say if any other vehicles were involved.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mesa, AZ
Business
City
Mesa, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
Mesa, AZ
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Government
Mesa, AZ
Government
azbigmedia.com

Top 10 best cities for early retirement include 4 from Arizona

Fewer Americans plan to work past the age of 62. In a March 2022 survey conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, 49.2% of Americans plan to work past the age of 62, a figure that is 6.2% lower than two years prior. However, it can be difficult to make early retirement a reality. Stretching retirement savings long enough to live comfortably is challenging, but some cities are better than others for bringing early retirement plans to fruition.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Raytheon employee dead after shooting at facility in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Raytheon employee died in a shooting at the company’s facility near Tucson International Airport late Sunday, June 5. The Tucson Police Department said no suspects are being sought and the area was deemed safe. The TPD said officers were called to the...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board#Wi
fox10phoenix.com

Police need help identifying young woman found dead in south Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a young woman who was found dead earlier this year in south Phoenix. According to Phoenix Police, the 17-to-25-year-old victim was found dead on April 5 near 9th Street and Jones Avenue. The victim was wearing an unknown-colored shirt,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

After Closing For 6 Years, Fan Favorite Restaurant Returns

Breakfast and lunch will once again be served.Duncan Kidd/Unsplash. A restaurant popular for its eclectic breakfast is returning from the dust. Few restaurants close down on their own accord, while even fewer return, years later, with the same menu, decor, and atmosphere, and yet that is exactly what is happening here in Tucson. Life is all about timing, and for Patricia Schwabe, the timing is now right to bring back Tooley’s Cafe.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Greyson F

Texas BBQ Restaurant Opening in Town

Enjoy some mouthwatering BBQ.Luis Santoyo/Unsplash. If there’s one food style that has long gone well with the warm weather of summer, it’s BBQ. Around greater Tucson, there are several fantastic destinations to dine in or carry out BBQ, and now, there is about to be another, coming directly from the meat-loving state of Texas.
TUCSON, AZ
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Invasive Watersnakes Invading Arizona

Arizona is known for its snakes and vegetation. Officially, the state houses over 40 species of snakes, 21 of which are venomous. Phoenix is said to have the highest number of snakes. Places such as Gold Canyon, north Scottsdale, and other open-space areas in Phoenix, Arizona see more snakes than others. Previously, Arizona had no established watersnake species. However, recent sightings hint that that might be changing. Discover the invasive watersnakes invading Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy