ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago shooting: Teen, man shot while driving in Belmont Cragin, police say

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tQAaz_0g5sog5x00

A man and a teen were injured when they were shot while driving in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side Thursday morning.

Chicago police said someone in a black SUV, possibly a Ford Escape, opened fire in the 4700-block of W. Wellington around 11:32 a.m.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the cheek as he was driving westbound and a 52-year-old man was shot in the leg as he was driving southbound, investigators said. Both victims were transported to local hospitals in fair condition.

Chicago police investigate after a man and a teen were injured in a Chicago shooting today in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood near Wellington and Keating.

No other injuries were reported, but dozens of shell casings were visible on the ground in the intersection near Wellington and Keating. At least one bullet struck a building at the corner of Wellington and Cicero.

Cars with windows shot out were spotted nearby at Belmont and Kilpatrick, and also along Wellington half a block west of Cicero.

Police said no one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Cicero, IL
fox32chicago.com

17-year-old girl seriously wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old girl was seriously wounded in a shooting Sunday evening in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side. The teen girl was in an alley about 6 p.m. in the 800 block of North Drake Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said. She suffered gunshot wounds to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man killed, woman critically wounded after shooting in Grand Boulevard area

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead, and a woman is in critical condition after a shooting in the Grand Boulevard area early Sunday morning. Police said around 3:57 a.m., officers responded to shots fired, in the 4200 block of South State Street, where they discovered a man, 23, and a woman, 32, both on the ground with gunshot wounds. The man suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. The woman suffered gunshot wounds to the lower back and was also transported to the University of Chicago in critical condition, police said. Both victims were uncooperative and refused to give any details about the incident to police.No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cicero
CBS Chicago

Man, 19, shot while walking in Englewood neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is wounded following a shooting in the Englewood neighborhood Saturday afternoon. Police said around 12:10 p.m., the victim, 19, was walking on the 7200 block of South Harvard when a black vehicle pulled up and fired shots. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in stable condition. No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Driver flees scene after crash in downtown Skokie; no injuries reported

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are searching for the driver following a hit-and-run crash in downtown Skokie early Sunday morning. The crash happened near Oakton and Lincoln just after midnight. Police say the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when it hit another vehicle. No one was in the car when they arrived on the scene. The crash also caused damage to several trees and power poles in the area. Two people in the second vehicle were not injured. It is unclear if the driver is hurt until they are found, police said.
SKOKIE, IL
cwbchicago.com

Gunmen rob 7 during 90-minute spree on Saturday morning

A group of armed robbers went on a hold-up spree Saturday morning, leaving at least seven victims their wake from Lincoln Park to Wicker Park to West Town. They remain at large. All of the robberies were similar: two or three young males wearing masks and hoods emerged from a...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Police#Driving#Violent Crime#Belmont Cragin
fox40jackson.com

Chicago mass shooting leaves 4 injured, police say

A drive-by mass shooting on Saturday afternoon in Chicago has left four people injured, with one considered to be in critical condition. The shooting happened at 3:20 p.m. on Saturday in the 8600 block of S. Damen on the city’s South Side, according to police. The victims range in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman shot, killed inside vehicle in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is dead after being shot inside a vehicle in East Garfield Park just after midnight. Police said around 12:19 a.m., the woman, 37, was a passenger in a vehicle, in the 0-100 block of South Albany, when an unknown offender fired shots in the vehicle before fleeing. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body and was taken by the fire department to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thebharatexpressnews.com

5 dead, 14 injured in weekend shootings in Chicago

CHICAGO (TBEN) – At least three people have died and two others have been injured in shootings across the city starting on Saturday. https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/edit?mid=1n_58pmO0lRzTRY9MvCfJdaevH5tJxQg&usp=sharing. The first shooting of the weekend left one dead in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood. The 25-year-old was on the street in the 6800 block of South...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

3 men shot, 1 critically while walking along the lakefront near Chicago's Museum Campus

CHICAGO (CBS) –  Three men were shot while walking along the lakefront in Chicago early Saturday morning, according to police. Around 1:32 a.m. the victims, 18, 19, and 20, were walking on the sidewalk along the lakefront near the Chicago Museum Campus, in the 1200 block of DuSable South Lake Shore Drive, when they were struck by gunfire, police said. The 18-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The second victim, 19, suffered a gunshot wound to the face and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The third victim, 20, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. Responding officers applied a chest seal to the injury and he was transported to Northwestern Hospital in stable condition. A spokeswoman with the Shedd Aquarium confirmed that a window on the oceanarium side of the building was struck in the shooting. No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

19-Year-Old Shot Outside Gas Station on Northwest Side

A teenager was shot outside a gas station Saturday morning in Chicago's Noble Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side. In the 1400 block of West Division, a 19-year-old boy was standing outside a gas station at 4:28 a.m. when he heard gunshots and felt pain, police said. The boy was...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
87K+
Followers
13K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy