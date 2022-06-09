ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

McClanahan wins 5th straight start, Rays sweep 3 from Cards

By MARK DIDTLER
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwhQL_0g5smA7F00
Cardinals Rays Baseball Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan delivers to the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 9, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (Chris O'Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — Shane McClanahan pitched eight superb innings to win his fifth consecutive start and the Tampa Bay Rays completed a three-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals with a 2-1 victory on Thursday.

Ji-Man Choi hit a two-run homer as the Rays moved a season-high 11 games over .500.

McClanahan (7-2) allowed one unearned run, two hits, walked one and struck out nine, The lefty, who leads the majors with 98 strikeouts, has given up just five runs over 40 innings in his last six starts.

“I think he's putting himself in a category here through two months of the season — pretty special category,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

It was the first time McClanahan has pitched into the eighth inning.

Jason Adam worked the ninth to get to his second save

Miles Mikolas (4-4) had an eight-inning complete game, allowing three hits and striking out nine.

The right-hander was the first St. Louis pitcher to have a complete game and lose since Adam Wainwright on April 26, 2021, against Philadelphia.

“I thought Miles actually outpitched him if you ask me, but Shane has something for you,” St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said. “He’s (McClanahan) got electric stuff. He did a phenomenal job. Miles also did a really nice job. That was a plus-outing there.”

Marmol said the Cardinals had six or seven balls hit at over 100 mph that were right at people.

“The guys behind me made a lot of great plays," McClanahan said. "I owe a lot of success to them.”

With both pitchers in control, the game at Tropicana Field was played in 1 hour, 54 minutes.

Mikolas retired his first nine batters on just 27 pitches before running into trouble during the fourth.

Kevin Kiermaier had a leadoff single and scored on Choi’s one-out homer that made it 2-0. Choi has a nine-game hitting streak and has driven in 10 runs over the stretch.

The Cardinals got within 2-1 in the sixth after an error by McClanahan.

Paul Goldschmidt extended his career-best on-base streak to 45 games with a two-out walk and went to second when Nolan Arenado singled for the Cardinals' second hit.

Albert Pujols hit a soft comebacker that McClanahan failed to catch barehanded. McClanahan recovered, but made an errant throw to first that allowed Goldschmidt to score.

“I just rushed it,” McClanahan said. “I knocked it down, my momentum was taking me one way and I thought I had not as much time as I did and just rushed the throw,”

Pujols picked up his 1, 374th extra-base hit in the second when Rays second baseman Vidal Bruján overran his pop fly in shallow right field for a double. Pujols is now three extra-base hits away from tying Cardinals great Stan Musial for third place on the all-time MLB list.

VIDEO SPECIAL

The Rays played a video tribute before the top of the third honoring St. Louis stars Yadier Molina and Pujols, who are both retiring after this season.

“I think both of them have meant quite a bit to the game,” Cash said. “You marvel at their careers. Look at Yadier Molina (39) and Albert Pujols (42) the age they are, they kept themselves in that shape to be able to compete at his level still is just remarkable."

Both jumped over the railing of the third-base dugout after the video to acknowledge a standing ovation.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: Outfielder Dylan Carlson (left hamstring) could rejoin the team Friday.

Rays: Reliever Andrew Kittredge was placed on the 15-day IL and is expected to have surgery to remove a loose body in his right elbow.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: Right-hander Andre Pallante (1-0) will go against Cincinnati righty Luis Castillo (1-3) on Friday night in St. Louis.

Rays: Righty Drew Rasmussen (5-2) and Minnesota left-hander Devin Smeltzer (2-0) are Friday night’s starters at Target Field.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
City
Philadelphia, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miles Mikolas
Person
Andrew Kittredge
Person
Dylan Carlson
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Drew Rasmussen
Person
Devin Smeltzer
Person
Oliver Marmol
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Shane Mcclanahan
Person
Kevin Kiermaier
Person
Homer
Person
Stan Musial
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
95K+
Followers
107K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy