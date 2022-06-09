ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL BOOKINGS FOR JUNE 7, 2022

By MiCo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARRESTS ONLY AND NOT FINAL CONVICTIONS UNLESS INDICATED. A...

MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 4 MAKES ARREST ON ILLEGAL DUMPING

Monday afternoon Constable Hayden received a call from a concerned citizen who was driving down Daw Collins near Old 105. The citizen reported two males in a pickup dumping 18-wheeler tires in the ditch. Constable Hayden sent several units to the location as there has been a problem with tires being dumped on State and County property. When units arrived they were able to get both males detained. The citizen also provided them with a video of the incident. He told deputies that as soon as the males realized they were being recorded they picked the tires up and put them back in the pickup. Hayden contacted the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office and secured charges of illegal dumping. Constable Hayden said he was tired of all the illegal dumping and that they were putting cameras in several locations known as dumping grounds to catch the violators. He is also asking the public to report any incidents of illegal dumping. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Commissioner Mett’s said Montgomery County spends approximately $187.00 a ton to dispose of tires. That averages out to close to $10,000 a year. In addition, they have to be stored until they get a truckload, then loaded and hauled to the tire disposal company in Cleveland. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office filed a Class B Misdemeanor illegal dumping on Wilmer Carrasco Espinal, age 31 who just recently came to the United States from Honduras.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
CHAPPELL HILL MAN ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANT

A Chappell Hill man was taken into custody early Saturday morning on an outstanding warrant. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 1:35, Officers responded to the 2900 block of Highway 36 South in reference to a wanted subject. Upon arrival, Alan Menchaca, 24 of Chappell Hill, was placed in custody for an active warrant for making a Terroristic Threat. Menchaca was transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.
CHAPPELL HILL, TX
WOMAN CHARGED WITH INDECENCY WITH A CHILD AT ROMAN FOREST POOL

Last Friday evening Roman Forest Police responded to the Roman Forest swimming pool in the 1600 block of Roman Forest Drive for a reported intoxicated female. Officers arrived on the scene they were informed that the intoxicated woman had groped the 15-year-old lifeguard and then grabbed her by the ponytail and pulled the lifeguard into the pool. The lifeguard was able to get free. As officers spoke with the lifeguard a second female told officers that the intoxicated female had made multiple sexual advances. This included pulling the straps of her bathing suit off her shoulders and commenting on her appearance. Another 10-year-old child also reported that the female rubbed the inside of her thigh as she sat at the picnic table. The intoxicated female also had her 10-year-old daughter with her. The District Attorney requested a $30,000 bond however it was reduced to a $10,000 bond by the magistrate. The female had a prior record for public lewdness and illegal operation of a sexually oriented business. Both Harris County cases were in 1999. She was given 18-months probation on the operation of a sexually oriented business charge. The public lewdness was dismissed.
ROMAN FOREST, TX
Montgomery County, TX
Montgomery County, TX
Ret. Police Cpt. Sonia Pruitt: Law enforcement not being heard on gun reforms

Police officers’ delayed response in confronting the Uvalde mass shooter is coming under scrutiny as parents of victims demand accountability. Retired Montgomery County Police Captain Sonia Pruitt says a subconscious internal conflict may have been at play. “Police officers are taught from the time that they enter the police academy that they must survive…You cannot teach someone to have courage or heart or empathy or compassion or humanity. That’s something that comes from within.” Pruitt also points out that “law enforcement has been behind some very stringent gun laws…like background checks and red flag laws,” but is “not being listened to in these cases.”June 12, 2022.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Suspect shot after police chase in Montgomery County, DPS says

HOUSTON – A man has been shot after leading a state trooper on a chase through Montgomery County Monday afternoon. According to investigators, a state trooper attempted to make a traffic stop on 59 North near Liberty County, but the suspect refused to stop, leading the trooper on a short pursuit.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
PURSUIT ON I-69 TURNS INTO MANHUNT NEAR SPLENDORA-FREEWAY CLOSED

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies are in pursuit of a vehicle on I-69 northbound. The vehicle has struck several vehicles and was seen throwing things out the window. The suspect has crashed the vehicle and jumped out into the woods at…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/pursuit-on-i-69-turns-into-manhunt-near-splendora-freeway-closed/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
39 ARRESTS IN ONE NIGHT IN EAST MONTGOMERY COUNTY-FACTS OF THE ARRESTS

On Thursday MCPR posted a story about all the Montgomery County Constable Precincts in the county converging on East Montgomery County for a TASK Force. After looking at the comments we became aware that most thought this was a ticket-writing affair. It was not!. The purpose was to get unsafe drivers, fugitives, and drivers who thought it was ok to transport drugs in their vehicles. Many cars were towed that night, some of those were not arrested but were simply drivers with no driver’s license and no insurance. Several readers thought this was excessive. How many readers have ever been in a crash with a driver with no insurance or driver’s license and had to foot the bill for damages or the deductible? Then turn around and say the police are not doing their job letting these drivers on the roads of Montgomery County. Several other arrests involved drugs. There were several intoxicated drivers removed from the roads that night. All the traffic stops were done for a reason, probable cause, paper plates, brake lights out, and no license plate. One of those no license plates resulted in the arrest of the driver driving a stolen vehicle. A brake light may be a simple thing, many were just told about it, and a few got a warning. Now you know about it and have time to repair it before your next vehicle inspection when you may not have the cash right then and get turned down due to that equipment not functioning. Then the warrants, one person wanted on charges from out of state who thought he could hide out in Texas and not be bothered. Felon in possession of a firearm, a parole violator wanted by TDCJ, a warrant for a person who had attempted to take a weapon from an officer, injury to a child, and several persons arrested with meth. Yes, there were arrests for possession of marijuana, and yes the Montgomery County District Attorney still takes those charges. Montgomery County is not Harris County, think about that one. Constable Hayden said this is not the last time he plans an operation like this. The other Constables agree, and they have also done several of these with much success. Reserve Deputies from Constable Hayden’s Office also worked the street as well as worked inside the office processing the arrestees; the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office dispatched 4 transport vans to assist in taking the arrestees to the county jail, freeing up Deputies to hit the streets instead of having to travel to Conroe to drop off the subjects.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Politics
65 DEPUTIES CONVERGE ON EAST MONTGOMERY COUNTY –RESULT 39 ARRESTS

Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Rowdy Hayden invited deputies from the other precincts to Precinct 4 Wednesday for a Multi-Agency Task Force. Sixty-Five Deputies from Precinct 1, 2, 3, and Precinct 5 met in Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn’s Courtroom to set out the plan for the night. At 7 pm they hit the streets looking for traffic violators. The night started out with two pursuits, one on I-69 near SH 99 which ended quickly, and another on the north side of the Precinct which ended in Liberty County with an arrest. In all, there were 304 traffic stops. Those stops resulted in 77 citations being issued and 239 warnings issued. With that 35 vehicles were towed and there were 39 arrests. Those arrests included warrant arrests and new charge arrests. There were at least 6 DWI arrests with the first one just after 7 pm on Fostoria Road. Hayden invited Precinct 4 Commissioner Elect Matt Gray to ride with one of the units to see what all his deputies encountered on a daily basis. Gray said he learned a lot and could view some of the issues with roads and drainage in the county. Several other Precincts recently held the same type of event clearing many warrants and making the Montgomery County Roads safer. Once the arrests were made, they were processed at the Precinct 4 Office and a Jail Van was dispatched from Conroe to transport the prisioners.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Inmate transportation program to restart Monday with changes

Leon County (FOX 44) — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says inmate transportation will restart Monday, June 13th. TDCJ paused the program after Gonzalo Lopez escaped during a trip from Gatesville to Huntsville on May 24th. His escape resulted in the murder of five people who were members of a family from Tomball.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
East Texas inmate escapes by walking off work detail

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An Angelina County inmate escaped from the jail late Thursday night after walking off a work detail. The sheriff’s office released a statement identifying the inmate as 36-year-old James Wheeler. He stands roughly 6’0″ tall, weighing 180 pounds with sandy blond or light brown hair. Deputies say he was last […]
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
One dead, three injured in Robertson Co. crash

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on state Highway 6, near Lakeway Drive. The preliminary crash investigation indicates that at approximately 10:20 p.m. Saturday, a 2019 Ford SUV was traveling eastbound. A 2005 Dodge pickup attempted to cross state Highway 6 to Sadberry Road, and was struck by the Ford.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
FATAL CRASH IN MAGNOLIA

Just before 5 am Sunday Magnolia Fire Department was dispatched to a reported major accident on FM 1774 at Ruel Lane almost on the Montgomery/Waller County line. Units arrived to find heavy guardrail damage and a pickup under the bridge off the roadway. MCHD arrived on the scene and found the 20-year-old female of Plantersville deceased. DPS units were notified to work on the crash. It is unknown why the female, who they believe was on her way to work, left the roadway. No other vehicles were involved. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack was notified and responded to the scene for the inquest. He ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
MAGNOLIA, TX
CRASH CLOSES FM 1485 FOR CLOSE TO AN HOUR

About 2:30 pm Monday a motorist southbound on FM 1485 near Jefferson Chemical called 911 to report a silver F-150 that was driving all over the road and into ditches. While on the phone with 911 the Ford pickup slammed into the back of a Chevrolet Tahoe that was parked on the shoulder of the road due to mechanical issues. The impact drove the Tahoe through a fence and into a pasture. The female who was having difficulty walking due to medical boots on both feet was transported to the hospital in stable condition. THe driver in the Tahoe was being checked out by EMS on the scene. Caney Creek Firefighters attempted to make contact with the landowner but were unsuccessful. Due to cattle being in the pasture, Caney Creek Firefighters did what they could to secure the fence. Tommy’s Paint and Body removed the F-150 from the scene. Millers Wrecker removed the Tahoe from the pasture. The crash was investigated by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

