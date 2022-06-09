FBI raids home of Ventura County man accused of threatening to kill Supreme Court justice
By KCLU
kclu.org
4 days ago
The FBI raided the family home of a Ventura County man who told them he traveled from California to Maryland to kill a Supreme Court justice. Agents got a search warrant, and went into Nicholas John Roske’s...
A 59-year-old Chino Hills man was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, raping and holding a woman against her will for months, authorities announced over the weekend. The alleged kidnapping came to light around 7:20 p.m. June 9, when the 22-year-old woman escaped the man’s home in the 16200 block of Cordovan Court and spoke with […]
Updated--The defense attorney for 25-year-old Daniel Drum of Piru has told the court there is a doubt about his client’s ability to understand the charges against him and to aid in his defense. Drum is charged with murder in the death of his father in Piru in April. The...
Convicted attorney Michael Avenatti, who catapulted to fame representing adult film actress Stormy Daniels in a nondisclosure dispute with former President Donald Trump, has signaled in court papers that he plans to plead guilty in his fraud cases here in Orange County.
HOLLYWOOD HILLS—As media outlets continue to lie about the crime rate in Los Angeles, daily incidents are increasing rapidly, many caught on tape and spread throughout the internet, but are being ignored by local officials. District Attorneys are not prosecuting most crimes due to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s orders.
Early Saturday morning, Tustin police officers stopped a driver for multiple vehicle code violations. The officers began a DUI investigation and the driver was ultimately arrested for DUI marijuana. During the investigation, the officers also learned that the driver was a convicted felon and a narcotics registrant. Who will you...
Closing arguments are expected to begin Monday in the trial of an Oxnard man accused of kidnapping a woman in the Ojai Valley last August. Testimony in the trial of 54-year-old James Apodaca finished on Friday and the jury was given instructions. Following closing arguments, the jury will begin deliberations...
Detectives are trying to figure out what led to a shooting on the Central Coast which left a man dead, and a woman seriously injured. It happed at around 7:30 Sunday night in Lompoc. Police were called to the 400 block of East Prune Street by reports of gunfire. They found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 59-year-old Chino Hills man suspected of kidnapping, torturing and holding a woman against her will at his home for months was arrested, authorities announced over the weekend. On Thursday, June 9, deputies responded to Alterra Park, at 4921 Soquel Canyon Parkway, to a woman who said that Peter McGuire...
Lompoc police officers arrested a man on Saturday afternoon after he allegedly attempted to burn his father alive, according to police. After receiving a call that 40-year-old Joe García Jr. was beating his father at a home on the 200 block of North D Street, officers arrived at the home, but Joe García Jr. refused to open the door. Officers then forced the door open and discovered the father on fire.
Two suspects were arrested on weapons charges in San Bernardino on June 8, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Members of the P.D.'s narcotics unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observed vehicle code violations. During the investigation, the driver admitted to having a gun in the...
Authorities are investigating a suspected street takeover crash that left two people dead in Compton overnight. The crash was reported at the intersection of North Wilmington Avenue and West Stockwell Street around 11:42 p.m. Sunday, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Koerner said. Arriving deputies found two young women at the scene who were pronounced […]
PETA is pitching in on a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a person who kidnapped a dog from a rescue facility in Camarillo that was later found with fatal injuries on the side of the 101 Freeway.With the $5,000 infusion from PETA, the reward for information about the theft of Pretty Girl is now at $17,000. The 45-pound, 2-year-old mixed-breed dog was stolen from the Camarillo facility of Paw Works, a Ventura County rescue group, just hours before she was found on the side of the 101 Freeway with life-threatening injuries.Pretty Girl was taken to the Paw Works Veterinary Hospital with severe back, neck, and head trauma, bruising, internal bleeding, and swelling around her rectum, and ultimately died of her injuries.Security video of the Thursday morning break-in and theft has been released, but the intruder wore a hoodie and is not easily identifiable in the grainy, black-and-white video. The intruder has only been described as a person with a light complexion wearing a light hoodie and loose-fitting shorts, and got into the facility by picking a lock.Anyone with information about the break-in or the intruder can contact Camarillo Police at (805) 388-5100.
Report Outlines CA Man’s Plot To Kill Justice Kavanaugh. (Los Angeles, CA) — A new report is outlining the alleged plan of the man who wanted to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh over abortion rights. The L.A. Times says 26-year-old Nicholas Roske traveled from Southern California and eventually pulled up to Kavanaugh’s home in Chevy Chase, Maryland, Wednesday morning. He had luggage filled with weapons and the report says his plan was to kill Kavanaugh over impending decisions on abortion and guns. As he got out of the taxi, he saw two deputy U.S. marshals in front of the home. Roske walked away and called 911, telling them he needed “psychiatric help” and was eventually arrested.
A 42-year-old man convicted of a hate crime earlier this year was charged Friday on suspicion of another hate crime. On Feb. 19, Tremaine Jatari Sowell — a Black man — brandished a stun gun at a 54-year-old white man while making comments about the victim’s race, police said after arresting him in Huntington Beach. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of violating the man’s civil rights and was sentenced to 68 days in jail, or time already served.
As the L.A. County Sheriff's Department remains on the hot seat over allegations of deputy gangs, investigators at Friday's oversight committee hearing expressed concern that witnesses are scared to talk over possible retaliation.
A Metro bus was attacked by a large crowd of people Sunday afternoon that reportedly attempted to take over the vehicle as it approached them. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the incident happened at around 12:20 p.m. at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and 54th Street, where a large crowd was reportedly gathered. As the driver continued to move forward, the crowd surrounded the bus and began to smash the windows in what they are calling an attempt to take over the bus. Authorities were unsure if the group was part of a street takeover.There were no injuries reported and it was unclear the extent of damage caused to the bus. There were no suspect descriptions immediately available as deputies continued to investigate the incident.
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A retired truck driver from Texas has been charged with killing a woman whose body was found along a freeway onramp in a Southern California desert nearly 30 years ago, prosecutors said. Cold-case investigators used advances in DNA technology to link Douglas Thomas to the...
A Riverside woman was sentenced Friday to 11 years in federal prison for possessing and selling methamphetamine, sometimes in the presence of children. Charlene Nicole Simmons, 41, pleaded guilty in October to distributing methamphetamine, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a press release. In multiple sales in 2018 and...
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you. Warning: This story contains a graphic image that may be disturbing to some...
COMPTON, Calif. (CNS) — Sheriffs officials were continuing Monday to investigate the deaths of two females who were in a car that may have been involved in a Compton street takeover when it slammed into an oncoming SUV. Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said the crash occurred...
Comments / 2