Corpus Christi, TX

Body found on the North Side under investigation

By Ana Tamez
KRIS 6 News
 4 days ago
A man was found dead on the North Side, and Corpus Christi Police Department officers are investigating what led to his death.

CCPD Public Information Officer Michael Pena said officers were dispatched to Koepke Street, near Peabody Street, at about 12:03 p.m., where they found a black adult man dead on the sidewalk.

"It's hard to speculate what happened," he said. "Was it a crash? Was it an intentional act; unintentional act? It's still very early. That's something that detectives will determine once they get deeper into this investigation."

Robbery and homicide detectives are assisting in the case, and witnesses are being sought.

Pena said if anyone has information, to call (361) 886-2600 or Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.

KIII 3News

Nueces Co. continues crack down on area drug dealings

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Nueces County District Attorney's Criminal Interdiction Unit is hard at work trying to keep drugs and criminals off our streets. 3News was able to catch up with Mike Tamez from the unit, who said that on Thursday in Robstown they were able to take just under two ounces of methamphetamine of our streets.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
