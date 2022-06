ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — In the coming weeks, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be hosting a fishing event for veterans in the area. This event will take place at Paint Creek Lake on June 18 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., and will be available to any veterans for no charge. Those who attend will be provided with tackle, a tackle box, a fishing rod and reel, and a T-shirt and hat; and lunch will be provided to veterans and volunteers. Veterans and volunteers who wish to attend must sign up at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ website (which can be found here).

ROSS COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO