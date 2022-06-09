Iowa County DA reviewing investigation into Dodgeville daycare to determine whether to file charges

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — The Iowa County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing an investigation into a Dodgeville daycare to determine whether to file any charges.

Both Dodgeville Police Chief David Bauer and the district attorney’s office confirmed to News 3 Now on Thursday the police department has turned over the results of its investigation into St. Joseph Daycare. Neither agency said when the case was turned over to the district attorney’s office or when it may conclude.

Bauer previously told News 3 Now his department began investigating the daycare earlier this year after a former employee reported children had been abused and neglected.

In early May, Father Bill Van Wagner of St. Joseph Parish in Dodgeville wrote on Facebook he had learned of the allegations in late April. The daycare’s director was put on administrative leave amid the investigation.

Earlier this week, Van Wagner said the daycare will close at the end of the week after multiple staff members left “amid the uncertainty of the past few weeks.”

