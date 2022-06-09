ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Look: MLB Umpire Made Horrific Strike Call Today

By Hunter Hodies
The Spun
The Spun
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One MLB umpire decided to make a lot of people mad on Thursday afternoon. The home plate umpire was calling balls and strikes for the Dodgers-White Sox game when Dylan...

thespun.com

Comments / 2

Related
Hello Magazine

Jesse Spencer lands first role following departure from Chicago Fire

Chicago Fire actor Jesse Spencer has landed a brand new role following his departure from the smash-hit NBC franchise. The 43-year-old actor, who played Captain Matthew Casey in the firefighter drama between 2012 and 2021, has been cast in the upcoming Disney+ drama-comedy Last Days of the Space Age which will see him return to his native Australia.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: Tony Stewart Called Out Veteran NASCAR Driver Sunday

The NASCAR world has been debating the Denny Hamlin vs. Ross Chastain drama for the past week. Veteran NASCAR driver Tony Stewart appeared to choose a side on Sunday afternoon. Stewart, who was part of Sunday's Cup Series coverage on FOX, called out Chastain for his driving. Stewart made it...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Listen: MLB Fans Are Chanting For Manager To Be Fired

White Sox fans are ready to give Tony La Russa the boot. After the Chicago squad gave up some costly runs in the 10th inning of today's matchup against the Texas Rangers, chants of "Fire Tony" started raining down from the the home crowd. Take a listen here:. After a...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Cease
hotnewhiphop.com

Ex-NFL Star Darren Sharper Reaches Settlement In Rape Case

Former NFL player Darren Sharper, who is currently serving a 20-year-prison sentence in charges resulting from a multiple-state rape case, has reached a settlement with the three women who came forward and said they were drugged and raped by the former Super Bowl Champion in 2014. The women brought these...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Popculture

'Chicago Fire' Cast and Crew Mourns Loss of Beloved Firehouse Member

Chicago Fire's cast and crew is mourning the loss of one of their own. Just days ahead of the Wednesday night Season 10 finale, beloved canine sidekick and firehouse Dalmatian Tuesday died after working on the series alongside stars including Daniel Kyri, Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, and more for the past four years.
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umpires#Strike Zone#Chicago White Sox#The Dodgers White Sox#Cease
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’ Star Marina Squerciati Is in Full Summer Mode in New Beachside Pic

Don’t mind Chicago PD star Marina Squerciati for enjoying some summer fun as she’s traveling these days to Vietnam. She’s even sharing some photos from her trip. In this one, we see Squerciati not only enjoying some beach time. The actress decides to work on her cartwheel style points, too. The photo is taken at Ha Long Bay and, from her hashtags, the trip appears to be a girls-only adventure.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees take jab at Cubs’ Twitter after blowout win

The New York Yankees beat the Chicago Cubs 8-0 on Saturday, and the team’s Twitter account had some fun at the Cubs’ expense. In the bottom of the first inning, Cubs center fielder Christopher Morel made a leaping catch against the wall to rob Giancarlo Stanton of a possible home run. Aaron Judge hit a solo home run to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead a few batters prior, and the Cubs’ Twitter account appeared to troll Yankees fans who thought that Stanton hit a homer.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS New York

Caught on video: Rangers fan sucker-punches rival fan at Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK - A Rangers fan has been charged with assault and banned from Madison Square Garden for life after being accused of sucker-punching a rival fan moments after the Rangers lost Thursday night's game. Video of the incident went viral on Twitter. Police say the two exchanged words before the 26-year-old victim was attacked. Police say the suspect, identified as 29-year-old James Anastasio from Staten Island, also punched a good Samaritan who tried to intervene. Both victims are OK. Anastasio has been charged with two counts of assault, disorderly conduct, and harassment. 
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The 2023 Schedule News

NASCAR has taken some interesting steps with its schedule this year, holding races at places like the Los Angeles Coliseum, and the "bold" plans aren't going away. The president of the sport revealed this week that he's planning on continuing to push forward with bold ideas. "At a press event...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Denny Hamlin Makes Opinion On Rival Driver Extremely Clear

NASCAR's Cup Series had major drama last week between drivers Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain. There were collisions during the NASCAR Cup Series race, which didn't sit well with Hamlin. Chastain, meanwhile, apologized for how he raced. But Hamlin doesn't appear to be changing his opinion. Ahead of this weekend's...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
534K+
Followers
64K+
Post
292M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy