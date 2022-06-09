Jordan Peele's 'Nope' Trailer Reveals Extraterrestrial Ranch Activity

Idris Elba has undoubtedly been busy recently, with an impressive list of significant roles that only seems to be getting bigger. Though he recently stated that he wants to put more of a focus on his music career, the star of Pacific Rim has still lent his acting talents to several high-profile projects such as Fast and the Furious: Hobbs and Shaw, The Suicide Squad, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2. His current status as a household name continues to serve him well, with the star returning to his roots later this year by reprising John Luther in the upcoming Luther film, as well as starring in the hotly anticipated Three Thousand Years of Longing, which received an admirable six-minute standing ovation when it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

