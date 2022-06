A chronic trespasser faces charges that she threatened to shoot Iowa City Police officers. 29-year-old Porscha Curry of the Lake Ridge manufactured housing community was trespassed from the 1st Avenue Hy-Vee last month after being accused of multiple thefts. Iowa City Police were called to the grocery store location again just before 4:30 Saturday afternoon after Curry allegedly became combative with security who asked her to leave. Curry was also forced to leave the store on Friday, when security told her the next time they saw her they were calling the police.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO