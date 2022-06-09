Free formula event for families affected by national shortage

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– If you and your family have been affected by the national shortage of infant formula, HELP of Southern Nevada will be holding a free formula event.

Saturday, June 11, at the Parkdale Recreation and Senior Center, HELP of Southern Nevada will be giving away baby formula to the first 800 people who have children up to 3-years-old. The event will be from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. or while supplies last. Nestle NAN Pro Infant Powdered Formula is what will be handed out.

There is no pre-registration required, however parents/guardians are required to bring a government-issued ID and any proof of birth for the child such as a birth certificate, crib card, or custody/court documents. The parent and guardian’s name on the ID must match the name on the proof of birth.

Diapers, wipes, bottles, and car seat checks will also be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The drive-thru event is a result of GovPlant’s donation and is in partnership with Health Plan of Nevada, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Clark County, STOP, and AK’s Closet. It aims to serve at-risk families and individuals who have been affected by the formula shortage.

