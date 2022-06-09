Giants Insider Suggests Veteran Wide Receiver Could Be Cut

The New York Giants are being rebuilt after switching regimes this offseason. Out with the old front office and coaching staff, and in with the new. General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have spent the offseason retooling the roster and implementing new schemes. They inherited a Giants team that was in bad shape financially and had to cut ties with some key players, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. The Giants moved on from starting safeties Logan Ryan and Jabrill Peppers as well as starting outside cornerback James Bradberry. There will now be a competition to fill Bradberry’s former position and third-year corner Darnay Holmes could be a sleeper in this battle.

