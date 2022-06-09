Trump says January 6 'represented the greatest movement in the history of our country' accuses the 'Unselect Committee' of not studying the reason why people went to the Capitol ahead of their primetime hearing

Donald Trump raged against the Democrat-led House select committee investigating the Capitol riot on Thursday

Donald Trump went on a lengthy rant attacking the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol on Thursday, hours before the Democrat-led panel holds the first in a series of six hearings looking into the ex-president's role that day.

And rather than downplaying the riot like he has in the past, Trump held it up as the 'greatest movement' in history and lashed out at the 'Unselect Committee' for not instead investigating the election fraud theories that motivated his supporters to storm the US Capitol last year.

But the seven Democrats and two Republicans on the committee have examined those claims in detail - and how they fit into Trump and his allies' plan to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory.

Thursday's 8pm ET hearing will see them begin to outline thousands of pages and hours' worth of evidence and contextualize it into the bigger picture of how close people came to undermining American democracy.

'The Unselect Committee didn't spend one minute studying the reason that people went to Washington, D.C., in massive numbers, far greater than the Fake News Media is willing to report, or that the Unselects are willing to even mention,' the former president said on Truth Social earlier the same morning.

'January 6 was not merely a protest, it represented the greatest movement in the history of our Country to Make America Great Again. It was about an Election that was Rigged and Stolen, and a Country that was about to go to HELL...& look at our Country now!'

In the next post he bashes the lawmakers on the committee as 'political Thugs' who 'refused to study and report on the massive amount of irrefutable evidence, much of it recently produced, that shows the 2020 Presidential Election was Rigged and Stolen.'

'They want NOTHING to do with that topic because they cannot win on the facts,' Trump said.

He aired his grievances in a series of posts on Truth Social hours before the first in a series of six hearings by the committee

He accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser of rejecting an offer from the White House to send military reinforcements into the city that day.

'The Unselect Committee has now learned that I, as President, suggested & offered up to 20,000 National Guard, or troops, be deployed in D.C. because it was felt that the crowd was going to be very large,' Trump wrote in his final of three posts.

'Crazy Nancy Pelosi turned down the offer, she didn't like the way it looked. Likewise, the Mayor of D.C. Had they taken up the offer, there would have been no January 6th.'

While Trump's claims of offering such support have been rebuffed in the past, the committee released a filing late last year that indicates the ex-president's staffers did have the National Guard on standby.

However it was reportedly to 'protect pro Trump people,' according to a message by then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows obtained by House lawmakers.

Trump ended suggesting the committee focus on sky-high inflation instead.

It's a line of attack shared by Republicans on Capitol Hill who have criticized Democrats as out of touch for holding the hearings while many Americans are concerned about the state of the economy - in a bid to undermine the 11 month-long investigation.

But GOP-led criticism has not stopped the committee from pulling out all the stops to make sure their story is told in the most compelling way possible - including getting advice from a former ABC News president, according to Axios.

Lawmakers will seek to contextualize the riot within Trump's greater alleged plot to undermine American democracy

The Nancy Pelosi-assembled committee is made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans

'It's a pretty dramatic story, and it has to be told in a dramatic way,' committee member Rep. Adam Schiff told NPR earlier this week.

Thursday's witness list suggests Americans who tune in can expect to get an up-close and graphically detailed view into what happened on January 6 last year.

The committee has confirmed it will hear from British documentary filmmaker Nick Quested, who was embedded with the far-right group Proud Boys in the lead-up to and during the riot.

Lawmakers said Quested and his crew documented the violence that broke out in the first moments of Trump supporters clashing with Capitol police trying to defend the complex.

Capitol police officer Caroline Edwards, the first cop to be injured by rioters that day, is also a witness on Thursday.

Edwards continued working amid the chaos that day despite suffering a traumatic brain injury.

The committee is also expected to show footage from video taped depositions with members of Trump's inner circle, including relatives and top deputies. Though it's not clear which, if any, will come on Thursday.

The January 6 hearings: What time do they start, what to expect and who will appear? Your guide as Democrat Bennie Thompson and GOP Rep. Liz Cheney try to lay out their case against Trump in primetime TONIGHT

After nearly a year, the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol is finally presenting its findings to the public in a highly-anticipated public hearing on Thursday night.

The Democrat-led panel spent 11 months searching for what caused last year's insurrection, when Donald Trump's supporters attempted to stop Congress from certifying the ballots for Joe Biden's electoral victory.

Now armed with hundreds of witness testimonies, thousands of hours' worth of footage, and more than 100,000 pages of evidence, lawmakers believe they can contextualize the Capitol riot into a wider scheme by Trump and his allies to undermine American democracy and the 2020 election.

'I think it's really important for the American people to understand how the attack unfolded, to understand what provoked the attack,' the committee's vice chair, Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, said on Dispatch Live Tuesday.

The panel even reportedly recruited former ABC News president James Goldston to shape their combination of footage, live testimony, images and videotaped depositions into a blockbuster presentation of evidence.

When is the hearing?

The first of six sessions is at 8 p.m. Eastern on Thursday evening.

The following hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Monday, June 13.

It's not yet clear when the next four will be, but two more are expected next week, according to the New York Times.

The following week will reportedly see the remaining two hearings.

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol has heard from more than 1,000 witnesses

How can I watch?

There are a number of ways to watch the primetime hearing both online and on television.

DailyMail.com will be carrying its own live stream of the event as well as live blog coverage.

For live analysis and reporter commentary, the Washington Post will begin its online programming at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday. CBSN, CBS News' streaming arm, will also provide live coverage on the outlet's website.

Every major broadcast network is interrupting scheduled television to carry the hearing live.

Two of the 'big three' cable networks - CNN and MSNBC - will follow suit.

Fox News has announced it would not show the event, meaning viewers there will instead tune in to Tucker Carlson's regularly scheduled time slot.

Who is testifying?

The committee is hearing from British documentary filmmaker Nick Quested and Capitol police officer Caroline Edwards on Thursday.

Quested was embedded with the far-right group and would have video evidence of its members' confrontations with law enforcement outside of the Capitol as well as other key findings about its activity.

The panel, assembled by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is made up of seven Democrat lawmakers and two Republicans

He was also in the room for a meeting between Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and Stewart Rhodes, the leader of another far-right group called the Oath Keepers, Politico reported.

On the other side of the conflict that day, Edwards will testify about her experience defending the Capitol against rioters.

She was injured in a dust-up linked to Proud Boys members while defending the complex that day and suffered a concussion.

Beyond those live testimonies, the committee is also expected to show some of the hundreds of hours' worth of video-taped depositions it has recorded over the last 11 months.

Viewers could see part of the hours-long interviews of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, the ex-president's daughter and son-in-law who were also his senior White House advisers when the riot took place. Sources told the Washington Post late last week that their testimonies will make for 'gripping television' if they are eventually shown during the hearings.

The outlet also reported that a central focus of the hearings in general will be the testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson, who was an aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows during the insurrection.

Hutchinson last month reportedly told the panel that Trump was supportive of rioters chanting 'Hang Mike Pence' - while the former vice president was still within the Capitol complex.

The former aide is likely to testify live in addition to what she told the committee behind closed doors, the Saturday report states.

What will I learn?

The combination of videos and images with live testimony is aimed at showing the American public how close their democracy came to the breaking point.

'It's a pretty dramatic story and it has to be told in a dramatic way,' Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff told NPR.

The panel is also expected to hear from the other side of the conflict with testimony from Capitol cop Caroline Edwards (pictured on CBS Evening News), who is thought to be the first officer injured while defending the complex on January 6

Thursday's hearing is expected to provide an overview of events on the day of the Capitol riot and contextualize it in Trump's wider alleged plot to overturn his presidential election loss.

'I think that we will be in a position to show, sort of, an initial set of findings and to begin to walk through what happened and to make sure that we're taking steps necessary, legislatively, so that it never happens again,' Cheney said on Tuesday.

The Wyoming conservative told Dispatch Live that the coming weeks will also feature damning evidence on Trump from his former allies themselves.

'You will hear from Republicans who worked in his administration. You'll hear from Republican state officials,' she said.

'You'll hear from people who understood that the election had been lost, for example, who told him that there was not fraud at a level that would have overturned the results.'

And Quested and Edwards' testimonies are a sign that lawmakers' first in a series of six hearings will focus heavily on the Proud Boys, who have been accused of playing a central role in instigating the violence that day and coordinating Trump supporters toward the Capitol.