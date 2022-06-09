ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recent thefts being reported west of Missoula

By MTN News
 4 days ago
MISSOULA - The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office has been recently receiving numerous reports of thefts.

The incidents have been reported in the vicinity of the Wye out to Frenchtown and the Huson areas.

A social media post noted the bulk of the thefts have been happening near the Wye between the hours of 12 a.m. and 5 a.m.

People are asked to call 9-1-1 to report any suspicious vehicles or activity in the areas listed above.

Anyone with information about items that have been taken but not reported is asked to contact Detective Sunderland at 406-531-0766.

To provide information anonymously, call Crimestoppers at 406-721-4444.

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

