ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Michigan officer charged with second-degree murder

By WXMI Staff
KPAX
KPAX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PjPPt_0g5sjMoa00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. ( WXMI ) — The Grand Rapids, Michigan police officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya following a traffic stop will be charged.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker says his office is charging Officer Christopher Schurr with second-degree murder for the shooting death of Lyoya.

The 26-year-old was shot in the back of the head during a struggle with the officer on April 4.

Various angles of the shooting were captured on different cameras.

Schurr had told Lyoya that he stopped the car because the license plate didn’t match the vehicle.

Becker said Thursday that Shurr had turned himself in. He is expected to be arraigned on Friday.

This story was first reported on fox17online.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox17

GRPD: Body of man found in SE Grand Rapids identified, died of homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The identity of a body found in southeast Grand Rapids Tuesday has been identified. Police say the body was found near Horton Avenue and Alger Street. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says 69-year-old Richard John Jekel died as a result of homicide, citing an autopsy conducted by the Kent County Medical Examiner.
Daily Mail

Shocking moment armed 12-YEAR-OLD boy robs a Michigan gas station: Child aims his grandfather's gun at cashier and fires a warning shot after she asks 'are you serious?'

A youngster was caught on surveillance camera video holding up a Michigan gas station as he demanded the money from the cashier. Footage sees the skinny 12-year-old waiting calmly in line in the town of Hartford, with his hand in his backpack as a customer in front of him pay for gas.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
KPAX

KPAX

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
967K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy