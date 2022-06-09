ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

2-year-old boy shot on Lansing's south side

By Matthew Miller
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UgcHs_0g5siXJY00

A 2-year-old boy was shot in the arm in Lansing this afternoon.

The shooting was reported to Ingham County 911 at 1:45 p.m., and officers and firefighters connected with the caller and the child near the intersection of Cedar Street and Northrup Street.

The child was taken to a local hospital and listed in serious condition.

Officers were directed to an apartment in the 5500 block of Kaynorth Road as a possible site of the shooting

