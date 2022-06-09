2-year-old boy shot on Lansing's south side
A 2-year-old boy was shot in the arm in Lansing this afternoon.
The shooting was reported to Ingham County 911 at 1:45 p.m., and officers and firefighters connected with the caller and the child near the intersection of Cedar Street and Northrup Street.
The child was taken to a local hospital and listed in serious condition.
Officers were directed to an apartment in the 5500 block of Kaynorth Road as a possible site of the shooting
