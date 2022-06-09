ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, PA

2 people rescued after falling in chocolate tank at Pennsylvania M&M Mars facility

CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — Emergency crews rushed to the Mars Wrigley Confectionary facility in Lancaster County after reports of two people becoming trapped in a chocolate tank on...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 6

Ll Ss
4d ago

its like Charlie and the chocolate factory with Augustus all over again 😂

Reply
9
Related
US News and World Report

Police: Infant Dies After Fall From Car, Being Run Over

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) — A baby girl has died after she fell out of the backseat of a car in northern Virginia and was accidentally run over, police said Monday. Prince William County Police say they responded to an accident Sunday afternoon in Woodbridge. According to police, a 35-year-old...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pair rescued after fall into chocolate tank at candy plant

Elizabethtown, Pa. (AP) — Two people were rescued after they somehow fell into a partially filled chocolate tank while doing maintenance work at a candy factory in Pennsylvania. The incident at the Mars Wrigley plant in Elizabethtown occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday. The two people work for an outside contracting firm, officials said, and it's not clear how they fell into the tank. Emergency responders were able to free the pair by cutting a hole in the bottom of the tank, officials said. It wasn't clear if either person was injured, but they were taken to hospitals to be evaluated. Their names and further details on their conditions were not disclosed. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident. An OSHA official declined comment on the matter, citing the ongoing investigation.
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Elizabethtown, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Elizabethtown, PA
City
Mars, PA
Lancaster County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
County
Lancaster County, PA
Lancaster County, PA
Accidents
Times News

What to do if you see a large, furry ‘friend’

Carbon County Game Warden Cory Bentzoni led an educational session about black bears in Pennsylvania earlier this year at Beltzville State Park. Bentzoni began with a bit of fun facts and statistics, noting there are 13 million people in Pennsylvania and 120 game wardens. In comparison there are 5,000 state troopers.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WKBN

Two stuck in M&M Mars factory chocolate tank, rescue underway

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A rescue is underway at the Mars M&M factory in Elizabethtown after two people became stuck in a chocolate tank. Dispatch tells abc27 that no injuries are being reported after two people fell into the tank. First responders were called to help cut a hole into the tank to help the […]
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate#Cbs#Accident#Whp Tv#Kdka Tv#Kdka Com
abc27.com

Lebanon teen crashed car due to spider

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lebanon County say a single spider caused an accident on Thursday morning. North Cornwall Township Police say at 7:40 a.m. a 17-year-old girl was driving east on Walnut Street when she struck a legally parked vehicle. Police say the teen saw a spider...
LEBANON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
firststateupdate.com

Route 1 NB Closed In Smyrna Due To Rollover Crash

Just after 5:40, Sunday Kent County rescue crews responded to Route 1 NB in Smyrna for reports of a rollover crash. Crews have arrived on scene and are evaluating the occupants of the vehicle – Minor injuries reported. Trooper 4 canceled. Route 1 was closed for a short time...
abc27 News

Tour a tiny home in Harrisburg, Lancaster

(WHTM) — A Harrisburg-based nonprofit is showcasing its tiny home model beginning June 9 in both Lancaster and Harrisburg and the public has the opportunity to tour it. The tiny home is built through the Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania and is a model of the fifteen homes that will be constructed south of PennDOT’s Riverfront […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Man hit, killed by train near Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster County coroner's office says it's trying to identify a man who was hit and killed by a train near Lancaster. The man had no identification with him, authorities said. The man was struck along the Amtrak mainline and Dillerville Road around 8:40 p.m. Thursday.
LANCASTER, PA
CBS Philly

Massive Kensington Drug Operation Run By Father, Son Shut Down, Prosecutors Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A massive drug operation in Kensington has been shut down. Prosecutors say a father and son were behind it all. Take a look at some of the items seized by authorities — 83,000 doses of heroin were taken, along with about 30 guns and $179,000 in cash. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says this is the largest one-day operation since a crime crackdown started in Kensington back in 2018. “The Office of the Attorney General doesn’t mess around. We have a 98% conviction rate on our Kensington initiative arrests,” Shapiro said. In all, 23 people are now facing various drug and weapons charges.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Berks Weekly

5th annual Pennsylvania Ice Cream Trail features Berks County creamery

This summer, Pennsylvanians can beat the heat and get a sweet treat by visiting any of the 30 creameries that make up the 2022 Scooped: An Ice Cream Trail. On Thursday, the Department of Community and Economic Development Acting Secretary Neil Weaver, Deputy Secretary of Tourism, Film & Marketing Carrie Fischer Lepore, and Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding visited Perrydell Farm and Dairy in York County to sprinkle some summer fun and kick off the fifth annual Ice Cream Trail.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
CBS News

Maryland shooting suspect identified, charged

A West Virginia man was charged with murdering three co-workers at a Maryland machine shop as well as attempted murder and other charges, authorities said late Friday. The name of the alleged shooter, Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, was also released by the Washington County sheriff's office on Friday.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy