Tucson, AZ

Eegee's launches caffeinated frozen drink

By Phil Villarreal
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
Eegee's is launching its first caffeinated frozen drink.

The Macchiato Buzz is available at the 10158 E. Old Vail Rd. location.

Eegee's specializes in sandwiches and frosty drinks, changing up its offerings with regular flavor of the month offerings.

"We've heard some buzz about a brand new eegee flavor and wanted to give a special eegee's location a sneak peek! Starting today, our first ever caffeinated eegee flavor, Macchiato Buzz, will be available at eegee's on Old Vail Rd. & Houghton Rd while supplies last. Add some crunch with our chocolate cookie topping & shoot us a DM on social to let us know what you think!" the company said in a Facebook post.

The company was launched in 1971 and has more than 30 locations in the Tucson area, as well as three in the Phoenix area and one in Casa Grande.

Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9 . He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star, where he was a movie critic, columnist, and reporter. He has penned three books: Secrets of a Stingy Scoundrel, Stormin' Mormon and Zeta Male. A University of Arizona business graduate, he has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

No Pronoun Needed
4d ago

Great business sense to offer it at a single location outside of Tucson. Yeah, the new CEO is real sharp. 🙄

Steven Narbon
3d ago

Never was impressed with this "food shop", low quality meats, mass produced " ice-ie" type of whatever it's supposed to be. Shoe makers making food, smh !

