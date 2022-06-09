Eegee's launches caffeinated frozen drink

Eegee's is launching its first caffeinated frozen drink.

The Macchiato Buzz is available at the 10158 E. Old Vail Rd. location.

Eegee's specializes in sandwiches and frosty drinks, changing up its offerings with regular flavor of the month offerings.

"We've heard some buzz about a brand new eegee flavor and wanted to give a special eegee's location a sneak peek! Starting today, our first ever caffeinated eegee flavor, Macchiato Buzz, will be available at eegee's on Old Vail Rd. & Houghton Rd while supplies last. Add some crunch with our chocolate cookie topping & shoot us a DM on social to let us know what you think!" the company said in a Facebook post.

The company was launched in 1971 and has more than 30 locations in the Tucson area, as well as three in the Phoenix area and one in Casa Grande.

