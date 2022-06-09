ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Michigan officer charged with second-degree murder

By WXMI Staff
 4 days ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. ( WXMI ) — The Grand Rapids, Michigan police officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya following a traffic stop will be charged.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker says his office is charging Officer Christopher Schurr with second-degree murder for the shooting death of Lyoya.

The 26-year-old was shot in the back of the head during a struggle with the officer on April 4.

Various angles of the shooting were captured on different cameras.

Schurr had told Lyoya that he stopped the car because the license plate didn’t match the vehicle.

Becker said Thursday that Shurr had turned himself in. He is expected to be arraigned on Friday.

This story was first reported on fox17online.com.

WLNS

Grand Rapids police officer formally charged with murder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr appeared in a Kent County courtroom through video to face the second-degree murder charge for the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya during an April traffic stop. An attorney representing Schurr said the officer pled not guilty and that the shooting was justified. Shurr’s court […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
