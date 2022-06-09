Make-A-Wish Recipient Turns Disney Imagineering Visit Into Internship

Back in February, The New York Times reported that nearly 2.5 million weddings were expected to happen in the United States in 2022, according to data from the Wedding Report — a Tucson-based trade group. The findings estimated that roughly half of the weddings originally set for 2020 were postponed to 2021 or beyond, and roughly 20% of the weddings planned for 2021 had been postponed to this year.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 MINUTES AGO